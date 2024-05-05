Legendary Comedian Bravely Attacks Sharia Law - Highlights How Some Cultures Are Superior

There’s nothing funny about debasing British culture in a woke-fueled embrace of inferior ways of living, according to a legendary British comedian.

John Cleese, who has built a career as a comedy icon, starring with the Monty Python troupe and in the long-running comedy show “Fawlty Towers,” says there’s no reason to deny some cultures are better than others, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

“Race doesn’t matter, but culture does,” Cleese, 84, told The Oldie magazine, a U.K. publication.

“I think that some cultures are superior to others, and we should not be frightened to say so,” he said, the Daily Mail reported.

Cleese gave an example — the mutilation of the genitals of baby girls practiced in some Muslim cultures to curb sexual desires when the girls grow into women. It’s social effort to control women at the most fundamental level, beginning almost from birth.

“A society that goes in for female genital mutilation is abhorrent and I happen to think that if people come to live in Britain, they should accept and adhere to our values,” he said.

Cleese noted that Sharia law, the religious law of Islam, has no legal standing in Britain, but said some British Muslims would like that to change.

“I understand that some 20 percent of Muslims in the UK would like to see Sharia law and I believe that’s wrong,” he said, according to the Daily Mail.

Cleese is no stranger to controversy, but considering the leftist politically correct attitudes taking hold in contemporary Western society and the viciousness of cancel culture, it takes courage to take the stances he has.

Cleese stirred controversy in 2019 by posting on social media that “London was not really an English city anymore.”

“That was not a racist remark,” he said in the new interview, according to the Daily Mail.

I suspect I should apologise for my affection for the Englishness of my upbringing,

but in some ways I found it calmer, more polite, more humorous, less tabloid, and less money-oriented than the one that is replacing it https://t.co/ZntbORfQdW — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) May 29, 2019

Cleese talked about a show called the “Dinosaur Hour” in which “we had three academics and discussed this whole woke business.”

‘What annoys me is how some people think they have invented kindness, but kindness has always been there,” he said, according to the Daily Mail.

Cleese has never shied away from saying what he likes. In a 2014 interview, he sounded off on political correctness, according to the U.K. Independent.

“It starts as a halfway decent idea and then it goes completely wrong and is taken ad absurdum,” he said, noting that he stopped making jokes about Mexicans due to negative audience reactions.

“Make jokes about Swedes and Germans and French and English and Canadians and Americans, why can’t we make jokes about Mexicans? Is it because they are so feeble that they can’t look after themselves?” he said.

“It’s very, very condescending there,” he said.

