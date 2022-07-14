Remember When Bill Burr Ripped Into 'Fascist Liberals'? He's at It Again in His New Special

Political correctness has been taking over the entertainment industry for years now, but comedians are some of the last celebrities to hold out. Not many people embody that idea better than Bill Burr.

According to BroBible, Burr’s new Netflix special, “Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks,” is rife with jokes that will have leftists seething.

Burr poked fun at the United States Women’s National Team, whose members have often complained about pay inequality compared to the men’s team.

“You’re playing in a 20,000-seat arena — 1,500 people show up,” Burr said. “That’s not a good night! The promoter lost his f****** a** on that gig.”

Burr is absolutely correct that women’s sports don’t generate nearly as much money or interest as men’s sports do, and that is the reason payments for the athletes are so different.

But he didn’t stop there. He even went so far as to blame women for contributing to that pay gap.

“Look at the WNBA: They have been playing in front of 300 to 400 people a night for a quarter of a century,” Burr said. “Not to mention, it’s a male-subsidized league. We gave you a league, and none of you showed up. Where are all the feminists?

“That place should be packed with feminists — faces painted, wearing jerseys, going f****** nuts like the guys do. None of you went to the f****** games. You failed them. Not me. Not men — women failed the WNBA. Ladies, name your Top 5 WNBA players of all time. Name 5 WNBA teams. Name the WNBA team in your city. You can’t do it.”

According to Deseret News, the WNBA is subsidized by the NBA, so Burr is correct about men paying for it. Even with handouts from the NBA, the WNBA has not been able to turn a profit.

In 2018, Adam Silver told the Associated Press the WNBA had lost an average of $10 million per year since its inception. WNBA players have asked for a higher percentage of the league’s revenue, but since the league loses money, pay raises would presumably have to come from more subsidies.

Burr said there are women who are making billions of dollars in America, they just aren’t athletes.

“Meanwhile, you look at the Kardashians: They’re making billions,” Burr said. “You look at those Real Housewives shows, they’re making money hand over fist. Because that’s what women are watching, and the money listens.”

While he made this point with all the crass humor that made him famous in the first place, he is completely right. Part of the reason his comedy is so effective is because it is based in truth.

The average woman simply does not care about sports as much as the average man. That is not to say women cannot be sports fans because they certainly can.

However, the fact is that most women’s sports don’t generate nearly as much interest as men’s sports.

Burr has criticized leftist ideologies before, and one of his more notable comments came in 2018 on an episode of a podcast called “Your Mom’s House,” the Daily Wire reported. He criticized “fascist liberals” who wanted to force “gender neutral” ideas on their children.

“I would never do that to my kid,” Burr said. “This kid has like a developing brain. I’m gonna dump my own constitution of s*** on them? That is like adult stuff, and you should allow kids to be kids. Can they have a f****** childhood? … I would never have some political agenda.”

Comedy is meant to be edgy, and Burr is a master at toeing the line. Here’s to hoping he never bows to the leftist mob.

