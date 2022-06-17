Common sense isn’t dead yet.

New polling shows that Americans broadly reject the participation of transgender athletes in women’s sports, according to Fox News.

A strong majority of Americans draw the line at transgender sporting competitions, with 58 percent opposing the idea in college and pro sports.

The Washington Post-University of Maryland survey released on Tuesday asked a random national sample of adults if “transgender women and girls should or should not be allowed to compete in sports with other women and girls” at the youth, high school, collegiate and professional levels.

Americans have the same idea for trans athletes in high school sports, with 55 percent disapproving of the idea.

They’re more willing to tolerate trans participation in youth sports, even though a plurality of 49 percent in opposition is greater than the 33 percent who support it.

Sixty-eight percent of the Americans surveyed agreed that transgender athletes “have a competitive advantage over other girls,” a strong indicator that reality still has a pulse.

Transgender athletes who are born male and profess to be female have significant advantages over their female competitors.

Biological males have greater bone and muscle density, even after receiving hormone treatment.

University of Pennsylvania trans swimmer Lia Thomas has become the face of entryism into women’s sports.

The biological male dominated collegiate championship events earlier this year. Thomas maintains that he has no innate advantage over his female competitors, pointing to variation between biological females to justify his participation.

Swimmers on Thomas’ team have described a culture of bullying and retribution directed at those who question the fairness of Thomas’ participation as a female.

While the public is roundly opposed to transgender athletes competing in women’s sports, the transgender movement as a whole is more popular.

Forty percent of those queried said greater social acceptance of transgender people was good for society, whereas 25 percent stated it was not.

The survey questioned 1,503 Americans across the country in mid-May.

Corporations such as Calvin Klein and the National Football League have taken to promoting transgenderism, marketing the idea as a replacement for women.

President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice has moved to block states from implementing legislation that would shield children from the propagation of transgender ideology.

