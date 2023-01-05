Rep. Dan Bishop Goes Nuclear on 'Racist' Democrat Cori Bush for Calling Byron Donalds a 'Prop'

Leave it to the Democrats to bash the historic nomination of a black U.S. representative simply because of his political affiliation.

That’s what happened Wednesday when Missouri Democratic Rep. Cori Bush took a nasty swipe at Florida Republican Rep. Byron Donalds after he was nominated for the House speakership by several of his Republican colleagues, including North Carolina Rep. Dan Bishop.

“FWIW, @ByronDonalds is not a historic candidate for Speaker. He is a prop,” Bush, a member of the “squad” of left-wing congresswomen, said in a Twitter post.

“Despite being Black, he supports a policy agenda intent on upholding and perpetuating white supremacy,” she said.

“His name being in the mix is not progress—it’s pathetic.”

Bishop took immediate issue with Bush’s comments toward Donalds, who received strong support as a protest candidate in the ongoing battle to determine who will lead the Republican Party in the lower chamber.

The next day, Bishop took a stand for Donalds, proudly nominating him again and reminding his colleagues that it was of historical importance.

As the North Carolina congressman announced his nomination, Democrats could be heard chanting the name of yet another historic nomination, that of New York Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries.

Shortly after he nominated his colleague, Bishop slammed Bush, calling her out on the House floor as he made his case for Donalds’ nomination to become speaker.

“Last night, I sat within feet of Mr. Donalds as the tweet of another member-elect appeared on the screen,” Bishop said. “That member-elect wrote and sent out to America that Byron Donalds is a prop.

“I’ve spent a good bit of time with Mr. Donalds. Especially lately. He ain’t no prop.”

As his colleagues applauded, the congressman continued, “And if he were a prop, he wouldn’t be sitting where he’s sitting.

“This is the tired, old, grotesquely racist rhetoric that we’ve seen far too long.”

For his part, Donalds also wasn’t thrilled about Bush calling him a “prop,” which he made clear in a Thursday morning tweet.

“.@CoriBush, if you see a Black man rise, let the man rise even if you disagree with them. I’d be happy to sit down and debate our policies one on one whenever you’d like. As a Black man to a Black woman, I’d never do that to you. It’s a shame you did it to me.”

It’s ironic that a person from the Democratic Party, which thrives on virtue signaling and deploying “props” to appease its elitist followers, dared to shoot down the historic nomination of a black lawmaker simply because he votes differently from her.

Good on Bishop for publicly calling out Bush for her nasty, racist rhetoric, which is quite far from the unity and tolerance her party so often purports to promote.

While the House GOP seems somewhat torn over the speaker battle, it’s a healthy process — one that will eventually reveal who will lead Republicans in the new session of Congress, which will be a crucial time in American history as they hopefully uphold their promises to investigate the shady and corrupt actors on the other side of the aisle.

