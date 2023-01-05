Andy Biggs Explains Key Quality That Would Make for Best Speaker - McCarthy Isn't Going to Like This

One of Kevin McCarthy’s biggest critics is singling out one quality he sees the wannabe speaker as sorely lacking.

Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs sees McCarthy as privy to ambition, and lacking in humility.

Biggs is one of the 20 Republicans who has refused to vote for the GOP caucus leader, leaving the House of Representatives leaderless after six different votes for the speaker’s gavel.

Biggs compared McCarthy’s desire for the gavel to George Washington’s humility in a Wednesday tweet.

George Washington didn’t want to become President. George Washington didn’t want to attend the Philadelphia Constitutional Convention. He eventually changed his mind on both. Perhaps the best person for House Speaker isn’t someone who wants it so badly. — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) January 4, 2023

Washington openly desired neither the presidency nor a role at the Constitutional Convention.

The first American president didn’t even lobby for command of the Continental Army in the Revolutionary War, either. He’s most known for serving in roles in which his peers sought his leadership.

It’s not a secret that McCarthy has coveted the speaker’s gavel for some time.

Do you think Jim Jordan should be Speaker of the House? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The career politician has served in the California legislature and Congress since 2006. He was a longtime congressional staffer before that, having seemingly spent his entire life in a political career.

Rep. Matt Gaetz leveled similar criticism against McCarthy when speaking on the House floor on Tuesday.

“Maybe the right person for Speaker of the House isn’t someone who wants it so bad,” Gaetz said in an obvious dig at McCarthy.

🔥🔥🔥 @mattgaetz unleashed: “Maybe the right person for the job of Speaker isn’t someone who wants it so bad. Maybe the right person isn’t somebody who has sold shares of themselves for a decade to get it.” pic.twitter.com/TnDojEWSHr — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) January 3, 2023

McCarthy hasn’t given any indication that he will withdraw his name from consideration for speaker after failing to secure the gavel in six different votes.

One can make the argument that his Republican critics are obstructing the will of the broader caucus, but at the end of the day, it’s the responsibility of a leader to deliver.

McCarthy has failed to secure the necessary support in the months he’s had to prepare for the new Congress.

Byron Donalds: “Kevin doesn’t have the votes… My concern has been it’s been two months. Bro, you got to close the deal.” — Max Cohen (@maxpcohen) January 3, 2023

If McCarthy can’t secure the votes he needs to oversee the Republican agenda as speaker, it’s time to step aside and give another leader a chance.

A lifetime of naked political ambition isn’t an excuse.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.