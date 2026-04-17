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Tents set up by the homeless on a San Francisco street are pictured in a 2020 file photo.
Tents set up by the homeless on a San Francisco street are pictured in a 2020 file photo. Independent journalist Christopher Rufo has published a new report charging homeless illegal aliens are getting free transgender treatment, compliments of California taxpayers. (Jeff Chiu / AP)

Report: California Using Taxpayer Funds to Give Homeless Transgender Illegals Sex Changes

 By Johnathan Jones  April 17, 2026 at 1:44pm
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Earlier this week, independent journalist Christopher Rufo said he had uncovered a shocking abuse of taxpayer dollars in California.

Rufo shared his reporting in a post on the social media platform X. He also wrote an account that was published by the conservative news site City Journal.

“SCOOP: California is giving free sex-change procedures to homeless illegal aliens,” Rufo wrote.

“Our team went into the shelters and discovered that trans migrants are coming into the state for hormones, breast implants, and ‘bottom surgeries’—all on the taxpayer dime,” he added.

In a separate post, Rufo elaborated, specifically naming California Gov. Gavin Newsom — a man who wants to be president of the United States.

“EXCLUSIVE: Gavin Newsom is giving free sex-change procedures to homeless illegal aliens,” he wrote.

The post included a video clip from independent reporter Jonathan Choe, Rufo’s co-author on the City Journal piece.

In the clip, Choe interviewed an individual identified as a transgender illegal from Central America.

The individual, identified as a Honduran man named “Lyca,” spoke to Choe through an interpreter.

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According to the translation, Lyca said he entered the United States illegally seeking access to free sex-change procedures.

Rufo indicated that Lyca was far from the only illegal immigrant in the Golden State seeking to take advantage of the system.

In his City Journal report, Rufo described encountering multiple individuals in similar situations.

At St. Vincent De Paul’s Multi-Service Center South, San Francisco’s largest homeless shelter, Rufo wrote that his team had also spoken to “Alondra” — another illegal from Honduras who identified as a transgender woman.

Both men indicated that they were receiving assistance from local government programs.

Lyca also said the shelter did not ask questions about his immigration status, according to Rufo.

“Tenho Medi-Cal,” Lyca said, which translates to “I have Medi-Cal.” Medi-Cal is California’s state health-care program.

The shelter’s executive director did not respond to request for comment, Rufo wrote.

Under policies implemented during Newsom’s administration, Medi-Cal expanded to provide full-scope coverage to illegal immigrants.

That coverage includes what the state classifies as transgender procedures, which the left often describes as “gender-affirming care.”

The translator told Choe that both men said they were approved to receive free housing.

Rufo summed up the situation in the closing paragraph of his City Journal report:

“Apparently, word has traveled down the continent to the transgender communities in Mexico, Honduras, and elsewhere: if you make it all the way to California, the government will pay for your shelter, hormones, and surgeries—no questions asked,” he wrote.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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