Report: China Using Live Dogs in Sickening Crash Tests

A shocking report reveals the cruelty of Chinese scientists and engineers, who are allegedly using live animals for crash tests despite the barbaric practice being obsolete.

Researchers from China’s Research Institute for Traffic Medicine released their “scientific” article earlier this year.

Images from the study, published in the International Journal of Crashworthiness, show the sickening lengths researchers went to in order to conduct crash tests.

For instance, pigs were strapped into car seats mounted on metal sleds, which were then slammed into a solid wall at over 30 miles per hour.

Images of the dissected animals included in the study shows the cruelty they were forced to endure.

The study listed internal chest wounds, lacerated spleens and bleeding lungs as just some of gruesome injuries the pigs endured.

Nearly half of the animals died over the course of the tests; others survived but were seriously wounded.

The listed purpose of the study was to better understand the relationship between car crashes and children’s car seats.

According to one report, pigs weren’t the only animals forced to endure these barbaric trials, either.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals reported that China’s Research Institute for Traffic Medicine has also used live dogs in its twisted experiments.

The dogs were allegedly strapped into an unnatural position, and then put through a similar trial as the pigs.

Sensors sewn into the dogs’ heads relayed information back to the scientists conducting the test.

Those who didn’t die in the initial crashes were eventually killed before being dissected.

Perhaps the cruelest fact of all is that torturing these animals isn’t even a good way to gather relevant data.

Since pigs and dogs have radically different body structures than humans, these tests can seemingly only hint at what is common knowledge — that car crashes can be catastrophic.

For more in-depth research, crash test dummies laden with sensors are used alongside advanced computer models and simulations.

This wanton cruelty toward animals comes at a time when many in China turning to dog meat as the disastrous African swine fever decimates pig herds across the country.

China’s apparent disregard for man’s best friend fits right in with the communist nation’s history of cruelty, which includes state-run torture camps for ethnic and religious minorities.

If there’s one thing that can be learned from these barbaric tests, it’s that America can never let a nation as callous as China take the lead on the global stage.

