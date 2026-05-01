Report: Epstein's Former Cellmate Claims Police Are Hiding Suicide Note

An inmate serving multiple life sentences for murder said that during the time he was Jeffrey Epstein’s cellmate, he found what he claims was a suicide note from Epstein.

According to The New York Times, former cellmate Nicholas Tartaglione found the note during the July 2019 period he spent as Epstein’s cellmate.

Tartaglione said the note was found after Epstein was found with a cloth around his neck in what he characterized as Epstein’s first suicide attempt.

Epstein died in August 2019. His death was ruled a suicide, but has been a flashpoint of theories saying that he was murdered.

Tartaglione was moved out of Epstein’s cell after the alleged sex trafficker accused Tartaglione of trying to strangle him.

The note was sealed by a federal judge as part of Tartaglione’s criminal case. The New York Times said it is seeking to have the note made public.

This is poor journalism from the Times. There is almost certainly no authentic ‘suicide note’ and the reasons are pretty clear: 1) The only person to claim the note exists is Tartaglione, Epstein’s former cellmate. 2) During Epstein’s first “suicide attempt” he alleged he… https://t.co/lZWJxymE0y — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) April 30, 2026

The note’s existence was not widely known until last year, when Tartaglione mentioned it on a podcast.

In an interview by phone from prison, Tartaglione said the note was tucked into a graphic novel in the cell he and Epstein shared.

“I opened the book to read and there it was,” he said, adding that the note was written on paper ripped from a yellow legal pad.

The note from Epstein said that after years of investigations, officials ultimately “found nothing,” Tartaglione claimed.

The message said: “What do you want me to do, bust out crying? Time to say goodbye,” according to Tartaglione.

A court document said the note exists, but did not explain how it became filed with Tartaglione’s documents.

So an ex-cop-turned drug dealer who murdered four people execution-style, whom Jeffrey Epstein accused of killing him and is also seeking a pardon from Donald Trump says he found Epstein’s suicide note seven years ago in a book. One of his lawyers says he turned it over to the… pic.twitter.com/Bs5JflDtMD — julie k. brown (@jkbjournalist) April 30, 2026

The note was not mentioned in official federal investigations into Epstein’s death. The New York Times reported that the Justice Department’s Office of the Inspector General refused to comment.

A court document said Tartaglione sought to have the note taken from Epstein’s cell, and has claimed the note was later authenticated.

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