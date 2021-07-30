Path 27
Report Finds Inflation Spike Reached Highest Level Since 1991

Thomas Catenacci July 30, 2021 at 9:17am
A consumer price measurement used by the Federal Reserve to track inflation spiked again in June and hit its highest level since 1991, government data showed.

The personal consumption expenditures price index increased 4 percent over the 12 months between July 2020 and June, according to a Bureau of Economic Analysis report released Friday.

Excluding volatile energy and food prices, the index spiked 3.5 percent in that same 12-month period.

The index increased 0.5 percent in June, in line with economists’ forecasts, CNBC reported.

“Inflation has increased notably and will likely remain elevated in coming months before moderating,” Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell said during a news conference this week.

“As the economy continues to reopen and spending rebounds, we are seeing upward pressure on prices, particularly because supply bottlenecks in some sectors have limited how quickly production can respond in the near term.”

Powell also noted that inflation could be “higher and more persistent” than the central bank previously predicted.

Will Americans continue to see a spike in inflation?

The Fed has repeatedly blamed supply chain shortages for increasing prices across multiple U.S. economic sectors.

For example, tens of thousands of new Ford cars remain unfinished due to the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage, the company’s Chief Financial Officer John Lawler said during an earnings call Wednesday.

In addition, another key inflation measure surged 5.4 percent year-over-year in June, according to recent Labor Department data.

The uptick was that index’s largest increase since summer 2008.

PCE increased at an annual rate of 1.6 percent, 2.5 percent, 3.6 percent and 4 percent in February, March, April and May respectively, Friday’s report showed.

The Fed’s inflation rate goal has long been set at 2 percent.

When there is a consistent annual inflation rate increase, individuals and businesses are able to make sound financial decisions to account for higher prices, according to the central bank.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Thomas Catenacci
Conversation