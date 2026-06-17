Report: Former SPLC 'Fascism' Expert Dated Neo-Nazi for Years, Shared Bank Account Used for Six-Figure Payments

The plot thickens for the Southern Poverty Law Center.

As a so-called “anti-hate advocacy group,” the SPLC has made it their mission for years to smear conservatives and right-leaning individuals and groups as racist hatemongering neo-Nazis.

But doesn’t the SPLC pursue worthy goals as well? Isn’t the country being overrun by actual white supremacists and Klansmen? Surely readers will remember the “Unite the Right” rally from 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia?

According to an indictment filed against the SPLC by the Department of Justice, the SPLC was allegedly funneling money to hate groups to make gatherings like this possible. Fox News reported comments by Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche that summarized the situation well.

“[SPLC] was doing the exact opposite of what it told its donors it was doing — not dismantling extremism but funding it.”

Not only do these allegations include quite literally funding hate with donor money, but getting even closer to members of these organizations. In an exclusive from the New York Post, an SPLC official was named in an indictment, alleging she helped funnel $1.2 million to an individual in the hate group National Alliance.

This man was allegedly her lover.

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The woman in question, referred to as “Employee-2,” is likely Heidi Beirich, a 58-year-old “fascism expert” who worked as the director of intelligence for the SPLC from 2012 to 2019. She was allegedly close to an informant known as “F-9” who “infiltrated the neo-Nazi organization National Alliance.”

The document continued, “Between 2015 and 2021, approximately $140,000 in donors’ money flowed from the SPLC operating account… and was ultimately deposited into the joint bank accounts held by F-9 and [Beirich].”

“This amounted to approximately 66% of all money ever deposited into their joint bank accounts. [Beirich] then used donors’ money to pay the couple’s personal living expenses.”

The individual was being paid by both the SPLC to keep tabs on the National Alliance and by the group itself to spread their message.

In one instance, a source stole 25 boxes of documents from the group’s headquarters in West Virginia, taking them to North Carolina to make copies before returning them.

Beirich later wrote an article based on those sources titled “Chaos at the Compound.” A second informant was paid to take the fall for the theft to cover for the other.

National Alliance chairman William White Williams, a 78-year-old residing in East Tennessee, told the New York Post, “I think some of those cluckers wanted to get out of the movement and they went to the SPLC for help. But instead of helping them, [the SPLC] said, ‘Why don’t you stay in and get paid?’”

The so-called “Fascism expert” was sharing a bank account with one of these extremists, seemed to be romantically involved with him, and lived with him, according to the indictment’s language.

Charges against the SPLC include money laundering, wire fraud, and bank fraud.

A second piece from Fox News noted how the SPLC raked in the donations after “Unite the Right,” as they amassed $133 million in net assets and public support by October 2017. That’s a massive increase from the $51 million total the previous year.

Hoover Institution Senior Fellow Thomas Sowell remarked, “Racism is not dead, but it is on life support — kept alive by politicians, race hustlers and people who get a sense of superiority by denouncing others as ‘racists.’”

What quote better encapsulates the mentality of the SPLC? They were so hard-pressed to find racists, they allegedly paid for them.

Beirich is so enthusiastic about racists and fascists, she will quite literally fall in love with them.

The SPLC did not have an immaculate record before, but they have precisely zero credibility left now.

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