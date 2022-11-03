Report: Putin May Not Survive the End of this War - Have You Noticed these Telltale Signs?

This situation could be extremely dangerous.

Anonymous intelligence sources cited by The Sun indicate that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is suffering from both Parkinson’s disease and pancreatic cancer.

The Sun is citing an email from an individual they describe as a senior figure in Russia’s intelligence services.

“Putin is regularly stuffed with all kinds of heavy steroids and innovative painkilling injections to stop the spread of pancreatic cancer he was recently diagnosed with,” the anonymous source claims.

“It not only causes a lot of pain, Putin has a state of puffiness of the face and other side effects — including memory lapses.”

“This fact will be denied in every possible way and hidden.”

Putin’s facial structure has noticeably changed since his early years in power.

I spoke to a Sovietologist friend today who told me the widespread assumption that Putin is a Botox fiend — “he’s the Kim Kardashian of tyrants” as she put it. So I went to the pictures: pic.twitter.com/Cwf0L1Vhp5 — Harry Litman (@harrylitman) March 19, 2022

Putin has been seen grabbing a desk in his rare public appearances more than once, according to the Metro UK, in a move that could be connected to hand tremors.

The presence of dark marks on Putin’s hand has spurred speculation as to possible IV treatments.

PUTIN’S HEALTH 🇷🇺 Videos released by 🇷🇺 Government news show what could be track marks, from IVs, on the hand of Putin. For the same event, the Kremlin released two videos: One with tons of watermarks (making the hand harder to see), the other without any shot of his hand. pic.twitter.com/a1mfs6hOud — Jason Jay Smart (@officejjsmart) October 22, 2022

The effects of serious health conditions would pose a grave global security concern in the midst of Putin’s war on Ukraine. The Russian president has issued veiled threats regarding the use of nuclear weapons, according to Politico.

Putin isn’t the first warmonger who merited suspicions of suffering from a degenerative disease.

Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler himself displayed a shaking left hand in his very last public appearance that some argue was connected to a case of Parkinson’s Disease.

Various medical analysts have sought to diagnose Hitler with medical conditions, many of which are difficult to prove in the context of Hitler’s final years.

Needless to say, if you merit a (legitimate) comparison to the dictator who changed history for the worse unlike anyone else who has ever lived, you’ve probably exhibited poor judgment with massive consequences.

There’s something to be said for the phrase “power corrupts.” Vladimir Putin began his tenure as President of Russia when Bill Clinton was the U.S president in 1999, maintaining his position as de facto leader of Russia even through a period in which he was the country’s Prime Minister.

A leader who maintains an iron grip on power in a nuclear-armed dictatorship for well over two decades would embody this ancient saying more than anyone else.

Putin has no real domestic political opposition; it’s a real possibility that the 2022 invasion of Ukraine was devised in the absence of the dictator’s need to plan for the next competitive election, in which he could stand to lose power.

And yet, chalking up wars and genocidal crimes to freak medical conditions is, in some ways, an unsatisfying answer to a question that perhaps simply doesn’t have one.

Maybe the best answer we get lies in the biblical story of Cain and Abel, in which one of the first men to walk the Earth showed that he was capable of murdering his own brother — a sin that has repeated itself throughout human history.

