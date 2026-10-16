Report: Texas Democrat Endorsed by Karl Rove Follows Accounts That Post 'Explicit' Transgender Content

The race for Texas Railroad Commissioner has taken another notable turn:

Where Texans and prominent voices across the country found Republican candidate Bo French’s comments about the student body at a University of Texas football game to range from off-putting to abhorrent, his Democratic opponent had a completely degenerate, vile set of interests recently uncovered.

And this is a Democrat endorsed by veteran Republican strategist Karl Rove, the man widely considered to be a key architect in former President George W. Bush’s political career.

On Thursday, the online news site The Dallas Express revealed that Democrat Jon Rosenthal follows accounts on the social media platform Bluesky that identify as transgender and post sexually explicit content.

One user proclaims to be the founder and owner of a website hosting trans and non-binary meetups online, “Trans Slumber Party.”

The website states: “This party is for adults 18+. Minors are not allowed. You must be over 18 to join. There may be nudity and discussions of adult topics. Please read the room, though. Consent is vital. Do not pressure others to do something they don’t want to, especially as it pertains to the [nudity and adult topics] bullet point.”

Rosenthal follows another trans account with a Link Tree account that will take users to the individual’s separate accounts for online adult content, The Daily Express reported.

The outlet also reported that the Democrat also follows an account through the social media platform X identified as “Lily” that will regularly post pornographic content.

Rove has certainly made a strange choice with Rosenthal.

The long-time Republican decided to break with French over his comments about the University of Texas football game.

The Texas Tribune, a liberal online news site based in Austin, Texas, reported Sept. 14 that Rove attended a lunch event for the Headliners Club in Austin where he branded French a “bigot.”

The reader will likely recall the exact post by French that sparked so much outcry from Sept. 13. It featured a picture of celebrating University of Texas students whom French branded “foreigners.”

“Like body-cams exposed criminals, social media is exposing how many Americans have been displaced by foreigners,” he wrote. “It’s everywhere and far worse than any of us could imagine.”

Like body-cams exposed criminals, social media is exposing how many Americans have been displaced by foreigners. It’s everywhere and far worse than any of us could imagine. https://t.co/Fz6t0tojdg — Bo French (@bofrench) September 13, 2026

French was denounced as racist, bigoted, and the usual array of labels for finding Texas unrecognizable in that moment. It’s an odd thing to denounce when examining the outlook many of French’s detractors hold dear.

Periods of imperialism and colonization are lamented ad nauseam in service of the right of peoples across the globe to govern themselves.

Is an establishment Republican like Karl Rove still relevant in the current GOP? Yes, he represents and important faction in the party No, his time is long since passed Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, he represents and important faction in the party 0% (0 votes) No, his time is long since passed 0% (0 votes)

Suddenly, when Americans do not want a foreign population overtaking them, there’s a problem.

Were hundreds of thousands or millions of Americans to move to India, enroll in Indian schools, get elected to Indian government positions, and call themselves “Indians,” the narrative would be that the American empire is on the rise.

If the same happens here, it is an exercise in “tolerance” and “diversity” for the sake of cultural enrichment.

The old guard of the Republican Party is so inconsequential, it’s uncertain how much impact Rove’s endorsement will have.

It says more about his character that he’s willing to go with a man with such a suspicious social media record than support someone who is pointing out the obvious.

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