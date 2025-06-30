If a Reporter Asks Mamdani This One Question, The Left Will Attack Itself

Dave Rubin of The Rubin Report posted an intriguing idea to social media Monday, saying that reporters should ask New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani if the mosque he attends allows gay marriage.

“Good one for a journalist out there if there are any left,” Rubin wrote on X.

“Ask him if his mosque allows gay marriages. When he says no, or more likely says he doesn’t know, ask him if he will condemn the mosque and stand up for his queer pals. Get on it, journalists!”

This is actually a genius suggestion by Rubin. It would put Mamdani into checkmate territory.

To win the Democratic mayoral primary as a democratic socialist, the foreign-born state assemblyman had to cobble together a tenuous coalition — one that included a devout Muslim following as well as LGBT voters.

If any journalist showed some spine and asked such an obvious question, one of two things would happen.

Either Mamdani would offend the LGBT community by defending his mosque’s right to religious liberty in rejecting such unions, or he would bend the knee and kiss the ring of the LGBT lobby.

This would almost certainly offend his Muslim allies and put him into a lose-lose situation.

It’s utterly fascinating that a man who subscribes to such a strict and specific faith would be propelled to victory by a party made up of so many liberal voters.

The breakdown includes third-wave feminists, socialists, atheists, and those who identify as anything but heterosexual. How does that mix with his upbringing and religious values?

Mamdani comes from Uganda. This is a country that had an outright ban on homosexuality until about 10 years ago.

Do his supporters even know that? How about his strong support for Palestine? The U.K. Guardian claimed in an article published last week, that Mamdani “has the Palestinian protest movement to thank for his win.”

Yet Palestinian homosexuals have faced imprisonment and persecution in the past, with the subject remaining a hot topic to this day.

It would certainly be interesting to see Mamdani’s response, and it would take some serious dodging to make his answer stick.

On the flip side, how do his Muslim supporters feel about his quest for “queer liberation?”

Whether he gets asked the question or not, this much is apparent:

Mamdani is living proof that the old saying, “politics makes strange bedfellows” is more true than we could have ever imagined.

