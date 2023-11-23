Share
Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt Declares 'Family Month,' Wants to Be 'Most Pro-Family State'

 By Ole Braatelien  November 23, 2023 at 4:30pm
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has issued a proclamation declaring November as “Family Month.”

In observance of Family Month, the state will offer incentives and discounts to families who visit participating state parks and restaurants.

The proclamation, which Stitt signed at a news conference on Oct. 31, recognizes family as “the foundational institution of society, ordained by God.”

“I want Oklahoma to be the most pro-family state in the nation,” the Republican governor said at the news conference.

“So I’m proud to be the first governor to sign a proclamation to dedicate an entire month to the celebration of the great families that make up the state of Oklahoma.”

The Department of Tourism will offer free admission and waived parking fees at six state parks the weekend before and after Thanksgiving, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

The participating parks are Thunderbird Park, Forrest Mountain, Robbers Cave, Lake Murray, Lake Wister and Sequoyah State Park.

“We know that Thanksgiving weekend and the weekend before is when everyone in Oklahoma is going to be with their family,” said Shelley Zumwalt, executive director of the state’s Department of Tourism.

“And we invite you to spend some time with your family in our state parks.”



The governor’s office also is partnering with the Oklahoma Restaurant Association to encourage families to eat together, according to the news release.

Families who visit participating restaurants in November will get discounted meals, free meals for children and more.

“If we can lift up families in Oklahoma, we’re going to see a shift in the direction of our state, and by extension, we think that Oklahoma can lead the country, and we can actually make a huge impact on our country and our world,” Stitt said.

The governor also is stressing the foundational importance of families.

“Families are really the bedrock of our communities. They shape our values, they nurture our dreams, they stand by us through thick and thin,” Stitt said at the news conference. … “Families really are the foundation that we build our lives.”

 

 

Conversation