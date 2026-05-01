Republican Oklahoma Senate Candidate Found Dead in His Truck

An investigation is underway into the death of a state Senate candidate in Oklahoma who was found dead Thursday in a wildlife refuge

Barry Christian, a candidate for state Senate District 38, had disappeared Tuesday, according to KOCO-TV.

Christian did not show up for a scheduled appointment, leading to a hunt for him.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation officials said Thursday night that a body found in a pickup truck earlier that day at the Sandy Sanders Wildlife Management Area in western Oklahoma was Christian.

The Beckham County Sheriff’s Office said a hunter reported to authorities that he had seen the wreck of a pickup truck that appeared to have crashed off a high ridge.

Officials will investigate how Christian died and the events that led to his death.

His daughter, Brooklyn, shared a statement from Christina’s family.

“Please pray for our family and friends. Our world is upside down right now. We are still not sure of everything that happened, so please act with grace and treat my dad’s legacy with dignity,” she said.

“We are extremely grateful to everyone who assisted in the search efforts, and all of the media outlets that shared his information. I know there will be lots of people devastated by his passing,” she said.

Christian, a drilling consultant who was from Sayre, was facing two Republican opponents in state Senate District 38, according to Newsweek.

Candidate Joe Buchanan said he and his wife were “devastated to hear about Barry Christian’s passing. We are keeping his family and friends in our prayers and hope our community can come together after this horrible tragedy,” according to KOCO.







Fellow candidate Rick Vernon said he was “heartbroken by the tragic passing of Barry Christian. Barry loved Oklahoma and was willing to step forward in service to our state and that deserves respect, regardless of politics.”

“Our hearts are with his family and loved ones during this unimaginable time. Please join me in praying for peace, comfort, and strength for all who knew and loved Barry,” he said.

Heather Boss, a Republican seeking a different state Senate seat, noted that this was a time to put politics aside, according to Newsweek.

“Barry Christian was more than a name on a ballot. He was a man with a story, a purpose, and a desire to serve his community. His disappearance shook so many. Friends, family, and supporters were left searching, hoping, praying for answers. And now, they’re faced with heartbreaking news,” she said.

“A life has been lost. A family is grieving. A community is mourning. And a campaign has come to an unexpected end. In moments like this, the noise of politics fades away… and what remains is what truly matters; human life, compassion, and the people left behind,” she said.

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