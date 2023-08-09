The Republican National Committee announced Wednesday that Fox Business will host the second GOP primary debate on Sep. 27 in Simi Valley, California, according to a news release.

Fox networks will now host the first two Republican presidential debates, with the first being on Aug. 23 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The RNC also partnered with streaming platform Rumble, Univision and the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute for the second event.

“I am excited to announce that our second Republican primary debate will be in partnership with Fox Business, Rumble, Univision, and the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, which will serve as an iconic venue for the debate,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement. “We are looking forward to continuing our fair, neutral and transparent primary process in Simi Valley to elect the next president of the United States.”

The RNC recently upped its donor and polling requirements for candidates to make the second debate stage at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library. Pledges to make the first stage, like the promises to support the eventual GOP nominee and not participate in other non-RNC sanctioned debates, also stand for the second event.

For candidates to make the second debate stage, they must meet a 50,000 unique donor threshold with at least 200 contributors coming from 20 states or territories — a 10,000 donor increase from the first GOP debate on Aug. 23 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The contenders must also be polling at or above 3 percent in two national polls, or 3 percent in one national and two key early primary state polls — Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada or South Carolina.

The 2024 hopefuls must meet the criteria within 48 hours of the second debate, and the surveys have to meet the RNC’s standards. Polls must be conducted on or after Aug. 1, cannot be affiliated with any candidate’s campaign and must survey a minimum of 800 likely Republican primary voters.

Former Vice President Mike Pence’s campaign announced on Aug. 8 that he had qualified for the first debate, and former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, conservative businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum have also met the RNC’s criteria.

“Fox Business is proud to partner with Univision for the second Republican primary debate from the renowned Ronald Reagan Presidential Library to provide all Americans with an unparalleled opportunity to assess the candidates and their stances on critical issues ahead of the primary season,” President and Executive Editor of Fox News Media Jay Wallace said in a statement.

