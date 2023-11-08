Share
Commentary

Republicans Paint Long Island Completely Red: 'This Is a Political Earthquake'

 By Randy DeSoto  November 8, 2023 at 12:52pm
It was not all bad news for the GOP coming out of Tuesday’s off-year elections.

Republicans continued their winning ways on Long Island, New York, with a landslide victory for Suffolk County executive.

The New York Post reported that Ed Romaine’s win over Democrat David Calone means the GOP now holds every countywide office in both Suffolk and Nassau counties, which are the two largest on the island.

Romaine won with 57 percent of the vote, beating Calone by a more than 26,000 vote margin.

News 12 Long Island reported that Republicans now also have a supermajority in the Suffolk County legislature.

Tuesday’s results come on top of the GOP taking all four of Long Island’s congressional seats last fall for the first time since the 1990s.

“This is a political earthquake,” former U.S. Sen. Al D’Amato told the Post.

He explained, “The borders are in chaos. There’s nothing for Democrats to come and vote for. And those who are coming to vote are voting for Republicans in local races.”

Former GOP Congressman Lee Zeldin, who lost in a surprisingly close race to Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul last year, told the Post, “You’ve got independents and blanks [not registered with a party] voting Republican. You’re even seeing Democrats voting Republican.”

“The electorate is not happy with what they see coming out of the city. There are issues like the migrant crisis and cashless bail,” added Zeldin, who campaigned with candidates throughout the Empire State this election cycle.

The Long Island resident, who is Jewish, said the rising antisemitism since the outbreak of the Israeli-Hamas war is also “waking up the electorate.”

Lawrence Levy, dean of Hofstra University’s National Center for Suburban Studies, noted, “Long Island for now is defiantly returning to its red roots.”

Looking beyond New York, there were other bright spots for Republicans, despite not winning the Kentucky governor’s race and losing the Virginia House of Delegates to Democrats.

Some were also surprised how close Mississippi GOP Gov. Tate Reeves’ re-election race was.

Conservative commentator Todd Starnes offered some thoughts Tuesday night.

“Kentucky’s incumbent Democrat governor comes from a political dynasty. It was always an uphill climb. Other Republicans on the ticket CRUSHED their opposition,” Starnes posted on X.

He’s right.

Incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear is the son of former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear, who handily won two terms leaving office in December 2015.

Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron lost to Gov. Andy Beshear, 52.5 to 47.5 percent Tuesday night.

However, the GOP swept the other statewide offices in the Bluegrass State, including for AG and secretary of state, by over 20 percentage points each.

“Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has faced stiff opposition from within his own party. Lots of issues internally. However, every other Republican on the ticket CRUSHED their opposition tonight,” Starnes wrote.

Reeves pulled off a 51.6 to 47 percentage point win over Democrat Brandon Presley, but again Republicans won by massive margins in the lieutenant governor, attorney general, and secretary of state races.

Reeves’ win was nearly identical to his margin of victory in 2019.

