Big Wins in NY, CA, OR and AZ Were Key to GOP Securing Apparent House Majority

One of the most surprising storylines to emerge from the 2022 midterm elections is where Republicans picked up the U.S. House seats needed to win their apparent majority.

Politico reported Tuesday afternoon that the GOP had won 217 of the 218 seats needed to win back control of the chamber, with 14 races still uncalled.

In New York, California and Oregon, the Republican House victories came despite a Democrat winning the governor’s race at the top of the ticket.

Though media outlets have called Arizona’s gubernatorial contest for Democrat Katie Hobbs over Republican Kari Lake, that race may be heading for a recount, as well as legal challenges.

The results in New York are perhaps the most surprising of all.

The Empire State will be sending 10 Republicans to Congress of its 27-seat delegation, and that includes four flips from D to R. All four congressional seats on Long Island are now in Republican hands for the first time since the 1990s.

It’s official! I’m running for Congress in New York’s 17th Congressional District! Inflation, crime, education, and immigration. We need real leadership and a willingness to tackle the issues that matter most to NYers. I’m ready for the fight and ready to win! pic.twitter.com/zSfFlyCQE6 — Mike Lawler (@lawler4ny) May 23, 2022



This is New York. The same state that went for Democratic President Joe Biden by over 20 percent in 2020 and that re-elected Andrew Cuomo governor in 2018 by the same margin.

Republican Lee Zeldin ran an excellent campaign for governor this election cycle, only losing to incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul by 5.8 percent.

His strong showing is credited with helping pull several U.S. House candidates in the state to victory, according to Politico.

Republicans have flipped FOUR Dem-held House seats in New York, two on Long Island and two around Hudson Valley. Major Dem under-performance in NY despite strength elsewhere. One Democrat who won a tough contest in the midst of all that: @PatRyanUC. (NBC called his race.) pic.twitter.com/acW89cKUr7 — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) November 10, 2022



Moving all the way to the left coast, California was also key for the GOP.

Several of the Republican incumbents’ races have already been called despite the counts still being ongoing, including Reps. Kevin McCarthy, Tom McClintock, Doug LaMalfa, Jay Obernolte, Darrel Issa, Ken Calvert and Young Kim.

Additionally, incumbent Reps. Mike Garcia, David Valadao and Michelle Steele enjoy comfortable leads in their contests and are likely on their way to re-election.

Further, less than 1 percent of the vote separates Republican John Duarte and Democrat Adam Gray in a newly drawn 13th Congressional District, which The New York Times says Biden would have won by 11 percent in 2020. Republican Kevin Kiley is also in a strong position to defeat Democrat Kermit Jones in the newly drawn 3rd Congressional District.

As things stand on Tuesday evening, California is likely to send at least 11 Republicans to Congress.

Heading north to Oregon, two of the Beaver State’s six U.S. House seats will be held by the GOP, including the 5th Congressional District that Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer flipped from blue to red.

Finally, Arizona Republicans flipped two seats from D to R, meaning six of nine congressional seats in the Grand Canyon State are held by the GOP.

It was not the red wave nationwide that many anticipated, but Republican gains look like they will be enough to end Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s tenure as House speaker.

A version of this article originally appeared on Patriot Project.

