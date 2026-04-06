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Wreckage is seen from what Iranian authorities say is a U.S. military helicopter that crashed during a mission to rescue the missing American pilot of an F-15E that was downed earlier this week, in a handout image provided on April 5, 2026, in an unspecified location in Iran.
Wreckage is seen from what Iranian authorities say is a U.S. military helicopter that crashed during a mission to rescue the missing American pilot of an F-15E that was downed earlier this week, in a handout image provided on April 5, 2026, in an unspecified location in Iran. (Iran's Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance - Handout / Getty Images)

Rescued Officer in Iran Hiked Up 7K Feet, Hid in Mountainous Crevice as Enemies Gathered Below

 By Jack Davis  April 6, 2026 at 3:00am
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In the end, no one was left behind.

But it was not easy, as the tale of Saturday’s rescue of an F-15E weapons officer illustrated, according to a report in The New York Times.

Hundreds of people were involved in the days-long operation that began Friday after the U.S. Air Force plane was hit by enemy fire over Iran. Amid heavy Iranian fire, the pilot was picked up about six hours after the crash.

But the weapons officer was nowhere to be found, having landed far from the pilot after being ejected.

It did not look good. Drones and surveillance planes found no trace of the weapons officer. But the officer was alive and battling to survive. He hiked up 7,000 feet and hid in a crevice awaiting the rescue he knew would come.

It was not until 14 hours after the crash that officials located him through the beacon he carried, but used sparingly to ensure Iranian forces did not find him. By the time Americans entered the scene, a force was amassing at the base of the elevation where he had taken shelter.

The CIA tried to create a ruse, sending word into Iran that the downed airman was rescued and in a convoy heading out of Iran. Iran partially bought the ploy, but kept searching nonetheless.

As time passed, American and Israeli officials ensured the weapons officer was alone and not captured.

As that took place, a massive operation unfolded with about 100 Special Operations forces, including SEAL Team 6, with Delta Force members and Army Rangers ready if needed. Helicopters, surveillance planes, fighters, and aerial tankers were assembled.

Special Operations helicopters carried U.S. forces to the location where the weapons officer was waiting. To forestall an Iranian attack, American and Israeli warplanes bombed nearby mountains. Commandos fired into thin air to ward off any Iranian patrols who wanted to attack.

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No fight took place. Officials told The New York Times that the region where the weapons officer landed is broadly opposed to the regime.

The rescued airman was ferried by helicopter to an airstrip Special Operations forces had previously prepared. But the plan developed a glitch.

Two C-130 aircraft were unable to take off. The New York Times reported that their nose gear was stuck in the dirt of the airstrip.

After hours of failed efforts to free the C-130s, three replacement aircraft were sent. The C-130s were destroyed to ensure Iran could not use them, and the weapons officer was flown to Kuwait.

The Washington Post reported that two MH-6 helicopters were also destroyed.

The mission had been a gamble and experienced complications, but the officer was safe, and no one was injured in freeing him.

“We have rescued the seriously wounded, and really brave, F-15 Crew Member/Officer, from deep inside the mountains of Iran. The Iranian Military was looking hard, in big numbers, and getting close. He is a highly respected Colonel,” President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social.

“This type of raid is seldom attempted because of the danger to ‘man and equipment.’ It just doesn’t happen! The second raid came after the first one, where we rescued the pilot in broad daylight, also unusual, spending seven hours over Iran. An AMAZING show of bravery and talent by all!”

Trump said further details would be released Monday.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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