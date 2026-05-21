Video: Man Accosts NASA's Artemis II Crew at Capitol, Accuses Them of Faking Moon Mission

Last month’s Artemis II lunar flyby did not impress everyone.

In a 29-second video posted Wednesday to the social media platform X, a man accosted Artemis II crew members inside the U.S. Capitol, accused them of faking the flyby, and repeatedly demanded that they repent.

According to the NGO “Friends of NASA,” the astronauts visited the Capitol on May 12.

“Stop lying. Stop acting,” a camera-wielding man said after approaching the crew members.

For their part, the astronauts appeared distracted and thus took only passing notice of the man.

“You all never went to space,” he insisted.

Then, the camera-wielding man issued admonitions framed as religious in nature.

“Follow Jesus. God’s watching you all,” he continued. “Stop lying to the public. Your psyop isn’t working on millions of us. NASA’s a joke.”

In the middle of that rant, Captain Victor Glover, the Artemis II pilot, calmly told the man to “take care.”

The man then followed the astronauts through a set of open doors and into another hallway. As they walked, he continued his religious-themed warnings.

“Repent before God, y’all,” he added. “I see through your lies. I know you never went to space. God’s watching you all.”

Finally, a woman turned and told him, “That’s enough,” just before the clip ended.

A man at the Capitol accused the Artemis astronauts of lying about going to space pic.twitter.com/7mqBQEMpWK — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) May 20, 2026

On April 10, Artemis II splashed down in the Pacific Ocean following a successful 10-day mission around the moon.

Ironically, during their mission, the astronauts took several opportunities to spread messages of faith.

Glover, a Christian and member of a Texas-based Church of Christ congregation, led the way.

“I think, as we go into Easter Sunday, thinking about all the cultures all around the world, whether you celebrate it or not, whether you believe in God or not, this is an opportunity for us to remember where we are, who we are, and that we are the same thing, and that we’ve gotta get through this together,” the pilot said from space.

Then, as the mission approached its nearest point to the moon, Glover paraphrased the Gospel of Matthew.

“Christ said, in response to what was the greatest command, that it was to love God with all that you are,” the astronaut said. “And He also, being a great teacher, said the second is equal to it, and that is to love your neighbor as yourself.”

“And so,” Glover continued, “as we prepare to go out of radio communication, we’re still [inaudible] love from Earth. And to all of you down there on Earth, and around Earth, we love you, from the moon.”

Those comments drew praise from NASA Public Affairs Officer Leah Cheshier.

“Poignant words from NASA astronaut Victor Glover,” Cheshier replied. “And a little bit of a love letter from the other side of the moon, all the way to Earth. Glover touching on the teachings of Jesus, including to love your neighbor as yourself.”

Moments later, Cheshier responded to an awe-inspiring view from the spacecraft’s camera.

“And this really beautiful view of a crescent moon and a crescent Earth,” she said. “How great Thou art.”

In the clip posted to X on Wednesday, none of the astronauts responded to the man’s accusation that they faked the lunar flyby.

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