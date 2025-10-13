Revealed: Mamdani Campaign Illegally Netted Thousands from Foreign Individuals, Multiple Gifts from Dubai

It’s against the law, but far-left Democrat Zohran Mamdani’s campaign is doing it anyway.

Mamdani’s campaign has received about $13,000 through 170 foreign donations, according to the New York Post.

The catch? Only American citizens and permanent legal residents are allowed to donate to political campaigns. Politicians who skirt the rule can be fined even potentially jailed.

Although some of the donations have been returned, as of Sunday, the campaign was still holding onto 88 foreign donations worth $7,190. The campaign said the money would be returned but could not explain why it had not already done so.

“Where there’s smoke, there’s fire, so I would be very concerned,” Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa said. “There is probably a lot more in terms of foreign money.”

Sliwa has called for a federal investigation of foreign cash that might be flowing into super PACs that are supporting Mamdani.

“It’s very problematic, not just for Zohran Mamdani, but anybody who has these kinds of PACs, because it’s a license to illegally funnel money,” Sliwa said.

“And foreign countries know you don’t have to go to war against America. All you gotta do is manipulate the election.”

Mamdani’s top foreign donors have come from Dubai, Germany, Canada, and Australia.

“Among the biggest donors was James Furlaud, an environmental scientist at Australia’s University of Tasmania, who pledged $2,100 to the campaign. Furlaud studies the effects of climate change on forests and how it could lead to fires, according to his published academic work,” per the New York Post.

“Ada Diaz Ahmed, who is described as a Dubai-based investor, donated $2,100 to the campaign in September, records show,” the outlet continued.

Grabbing foreign cash continues the Mamdani campaign’s habit of using out-of-city cash to fund the campaign.

According to the New York Post, 53 percent of Mamdani’s donors from July 12 through Aug. 18 came from outside of New York City.

With the election only weeks away, Mamdani’s far-left campaign took a blow Saturday from a major liberal icon — The Washington Post. In an opinion piece by the Editorial Board, the paper ripped Mamdani’s call for free bus service to shreds.

“There is no such thing as a free bus,” the board said, noting that even Mamdani has said the project would cost almost $800 million per year. He also wants to overhaul the service to make buses quicker while adding stops to serve more riders.

The Editorial Board noted that in cities that have tried the experiment, either citywide taxpayers shouldered the cost instead of just riders, or buses became “magnets of crime and vandalism.”

“Mamdani boasts that, during a pilot program last year, there were fewer violent altercations between drivers and passengers who refuse to pay. That just means those dangerous people were now onboard with everyone else,” the Post reasoned.

“Quality inevitably declines when a service is offered for ‘free.’ Vagrants and drug addicts would camp out all day on New York’s buses, especially in the winter. Parents would grow afraid to let their children ride alone. Wealthier residents would find another way to get around, but poor New Yorkers who depend on the bus would suffer the most.”

