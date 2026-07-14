Man Who Predicted Trump 2016 Win: 'Prepare for Midterm Meltdown'

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In 2016, one major election model gave Hillary Clinton more than a 99% chance of winning right up until election night.

But right before the election …

Former advisor to the CIA, the Pentagon, and the White House Jim Rickards went on multiple TV news programs…

And predicted Trump would win.

What he’s predicting now is even more shocking.

And it could soon send shockwaves through the financial markets.

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