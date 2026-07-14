Share
Sponsored
Right before the 2016 election, Jim Rickards, former advisor to the CIA, the Pentagon, and the White House, went on multiple TV news programs and predicted Trump would win. What he’s predicting now is even more shocking.
Right before the 2016 election, Jim Rickards, former advisor to the CIA, the Pentagon, and the White House, went on multiple TV news programs and predicted Trump would win. What he’s predicting now is even more shocking. (Paradigm Press)

Man Who Predicted Trump 2016 Win: 'Prepare for Midterm Meltdown'

 By Matt Insley  July 14, 2026 at 6:00am
Share

Note: The information provided here or in any related communications is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice. We do not provide personalized investment, financial, or legal advice. The Western Journal benefits from purchases made through our sponsors.

In 2016, one major election model gave Hillary Clinton more than a 99% chance of winning right up until election night.

But right before the election …

Former advisor to the CIA, the Pentagon, and the White House Jim Rickards went on multiple TV news programs…

And predicted Trump would win.

What he’s predicting now is even more shocking.

Click here to see it because it’s a BOMBSHELL…

And it could soon send shockwaves through the financial markets.

Sponsored content is a service paid for by an advertiser and produced by Liftable Media.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Matt Insley
This content was developed by The Western Journal's creative studio in collaboration with one of our trusted partners.




Man Who Predicted Trump 2016 Win: 'Prepare for Midterm Meltdown'
Banks Are Charging Retirees 21% Interest – This Card Feature Pauses It to 0% for Up to 21 Months
White House Insider: 'Prepare for Midterm Election Shock'
Study: Pre-Prescribed Emergency Medication Kits Get People Treated Fast and Helps Avoid the ER
The Quiet Thief That Robs Hard-Working Americans Over 60 Every Single Month (And the Perfectly Legal Way to Slam the Door On It)
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , ,

Conversation