RFK Jr. Admits to Going on Epstein's Jet Twice, Demands Release of Client Lists

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. admitted Tuesday that he flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet twice.

The 69-year-old explained why and also called for the full list of Epstein’s clients — those for whom the convicted sex offender allegedly procured girls to abuse — to be released.

Last month, a Kennedy spokesperson acknowledged that the candidate had flown on Epstein’s plane, but said he had only done so once. Kennedy revised that statement during an interview on Fox News’ “Jesse Watters Primetime.”

“You weren’t ever on Jeffrey Epstein’s jet, were you?” host Jesse Watters asked him.

“I was on Jeffrey Epstein’s jet two times,” Kennedy responded. “I was on it in 1993.”



Kennedy said he traveled aboard the jet both times with his late wife and children.

He said his wife had “some kind of relationship” with Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell and that the family took Epstein’s plane to visit Kennedy’s mother in Florida.

“They offered us a ride to Palm Beach,” he explained.

“On another occasion, I flew again with my family with, I think, four of my children and Mary, my wife, to Rapid City, South Dakota, to go fossil hunting,” Kennedy said.

He told Watters that nobody was aware at the time of Epstein’s “nefarious” activities, adding, “I’ve been very open about this from the beginning.”

Kennedy said all records related to Epstein, who died in jail of an apparent suicide in 2019, should be made public.

“All of this information should be released. We should get real answers on what happened to Jeffrey Epstein and any of the high-level political people that he was involved with,” he said.

“I don’t see why any of those records would have any redactions in them. Why would we be hiding that from the American public?”

On Wednesday, Kennedy shared a clip of the interview on X and said he had nothing to hide.

Yes, I was on #JeffreyEpstein’s plane twice, in the early 90s. Each time with my wife and kids. Neither time to his infamous island. All Epstein & Maxwell flight logs and client lists should be released. I’m not hiding anything, but they are! #EpsteinClientList https://t.co/stxEuAtM9K — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) December 6, 2023

“Yes, I was on #JeffreyEpstein’s plane twice, in the early 90s. Each time with my wife and kids. Neither time to his infamous island,” he wrote, referring to Epstein’s estate in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“All Epstein & Maxwell flight logs and client lists should be released. I’m not hiding anything, but they are!”

