The same information was also made available in a news release from the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.
Advertisement - story continues below
“On Wednesday, May 8th, 2024, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office received 12 murder warrants for Kenneth Thompson (3 Counts of Malice Murder), Keante Harris (3 Counts of Malice Murder),
Kevin Harris (3 Counts of Malice Murder), Darrell Harris (3 Counts of Malice Murder),” he wrote.
“Upon receipt of this information, SHERIFF LEVON ALLEN immediately activated his “Elite Fugitive Unit” to locate and apprehend all four of the outstanding suspects,” the post added (emphasis original).
Does the public school system need an overhaul?
Yes: 0% (0 Votes)
No: 0% (0 Votes)
Those suspects were taken into custody in three states, according to the statement, and while those states weren’t named specifically, the sheriff expressed gratitude to law enforcement officers in Alabama — where Keante Harris was arrested — as well as in North and South Carolina.
The post also included the mug shots of all four men.
Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin confirmed to WVTM that Keante Harris was employed by the school system, but apparently did so before the full extent of the charges against Harris were known.
Advertisement - story continues below
“At this time we still are gathering facts about the specifics of this situation,” Gonsoulin told the outlet.
“However, early indications are that the charges are not related to this individual’s employment with Jefferson County Schools,” he added.
“As more facts become available, we will act according to our district’s policy,” Gonsoulin.
WVTM said that Keante Harris’ social media pages said that he’d started with Jefferson County Schools in 2018.
Advertisement - story continues below
A page on LinkedIn appeared to confirm that, showing a man who appeared to be Keante Harris starting as an athletic director and head coach in July of 2018 before becoming an assistant principal in January of 2023.
A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:
“We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them.
Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal.
And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people.
The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone.
We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites.
But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight.
The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help?
With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans.
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.