RFK Jr. Tells HHS Staff 'Formery Taboo' Questions About Childhood Vaccines Will Be Investigated: Report

Established truth will be scrutinized in areas that include childhood vaccines, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Tuesday.

Kennedy said that the “Make America Healthy Again” panel created by President Donald Trump’s executive order will take a broad-based look at its mission of improving the health of America’s children.

“Nothing is going to be off limits,” Kennedy said, according to The Hill.

Kennedy said his tenure will include asking “difficult questions” even though in the past that has caused “a lot of unpopular conclusions.”

“Some of the possible factors we will investigate were formerly taboo or insufficiently scrutinized: Childhood vaccine schedule, electromagnetic radiation, glyphosate, other pesticides, ultra-processed foods, artificial food allergies, SSRI [anti-depressants] and other psychiatric drugs, PFAS, PFOA, microplastics — nothing is going to be off limits,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy said he wants to have HHS follow the truth in setting policy.

“Let’s all depoliticize these issues and reestablish a common ground for action, and renew the search for existential truth with no political impediments and no preconceptions,” he said, according to The New York Times.

“I promise to be willing to be wrong,” he said.

Kennedy noted that health is ultimately an individual question.

“Our overall wellness must begin with a spiritual question: How do we relate to ourselves, to each other, to the community, to our communities and to the planet?” he said, adding, “Inside of us, we know that love and self-knowledge are the only true paths to good health.”

Kennedy said revisiting established conclusions will include open debate.

“I promise to listen to all the stakeholders … including the ones, especially the ones with whom I’ve disagreed in the past. I promise to keep an open mind,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy noted the good and bad of working in a department that not only impacts millions of lives, but controls billions of dollars.

“On a basic level, I trust the idealism of most of the people who work at HHS. I also understand the corrosive power of money as it infiltrates and captures institutions like ours,” Kennedy said.

He promised “radical transparency” to address concerns that industry insiders have too much influence.

“Both science and democracy flourish from the free and unimpeded flow of information,” Kennedy said. “We will remove conflicts of interest in the committees and research partners whenever possible … we will shut the revolving door to reestablish public trust.”

On Wednesday, Kennedy issued what he called “guidance on sex-based definitions” in keeping with Trump’s executive order that the federal government will recognize only two genders – female and male, according to The New York Times.

“This administration is bringing back common sense and restoring biological truth to the federal government. The prior administration’s policy of trying to engineer gender ideology into every aspect of public life is over,” he said.

