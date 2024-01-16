Share
Premium
Feature
Riles Gaines speaks at the “We Won’t Back Down” rally in Phoenix on Thursday.
Premium
Riles Gaines speaks at the “We Won’t Back Down” rally in Phoenix on Thursday. (Independent Women’s Forum)

How Riley Gaines Became the Face of Women's Rights, In Her Own Words

 By Randy DeSoto  January 16, 2024 at 9:01am
Share

Former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines says her willingness to speak the truth is the reason that she has become a point person in the cause of keeping women’s sports for women.

“I think people are hungry for the truth and … we’ve just had people in those powerful leadership positions who aren’t willing to say the truth,” Gaines told The Western Journal at the “We Won’t Back Down” rally, which took place near the annual NCAA convention in Phoenix last week.

“And that truth is that men and women are different. We’re not the same,” she added.

“And, of course, that’s not to say that women are inferior. No, absolutely not. But we’re different. And we deserve to be celebrated and recognized based on our uniqueness and our own physical ceilings,” Gaines said.

Trending:
Fury Erupts After Group Filmed Themselves Assaulting Toddlers at US Mall: 'Death By Hanging for All Involved'

Gaines and several other college athletes, past and present, delivered a petition to NCAA representatives on Thursday calling for women’s sports to remain for women.

The petition was signed by more than 70,000 people.

Gaines, an Independent Women’s Forum ambassador and host of OutKick’s “Gaines for Girls” podcast, made headlines during the 2022 NCAA swimming championships after she tied Lia Thomas, a man who claims to be a woman.

Should women's sports be kept for women?

The two finished in fifth place in the 200-yard freestyle, but the NCAA gave the trophy to Thomas, a senior who had previously competed on the University of Pennsylvania men’s team.

Gaines was given a sixth-place trophy.


Thomas also won first place in the 500-yard freestyle.

Related:
Heartbreak for Former Champion in First Round of Australian Open

Gaines told The Western Journal that she believes courage is the most admirable virtue, and it is lacking in the U.S. right now.

“We need more courageous people. And I would say people call me courageous, which is crazy for simply saying men and women are different. But in today’s climate, it does take courage to say that,” she said.

Asked how she would like to see the trans athlete issue addressed, Gaines argued sports participation should be based entirely on biology.

“What I think the solution is to this issue … is exactly what we’ve been doing the past 50 years: having two categories on the basis of our sex, one category for males and one category for females,” she said.

“Women’s sports should only be for women. There’s no compromise that women should have to make,” Gaines asserted.

“Everyone, of course, is allowed to play. No one is being banned. It’s just a matter of playing where it’s fair and where it’s safe. And I don’t understand why that’s overly controversial.”

Gaines noted that 70 percent of the public, “regardless of political affiliation, agree that allowing men into women’s sports and into women’s locker rooms is wrong, and it’s harmful to women and the integrity of women’s sports.”

“You and I both know there’s not a lot of issues that 70 percent of Americans agree on nowadays, but this is one of those.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




How Riley Gaines Became the Face of Women's Rights, In Her Own Words
NFL Facing Over $6B Lawsuit That Could Change the Way We Watch Football Forever
Women Put at Risk By 'Extreme' Proposed Abortion Amendment, Opponents Say
Riley Gaines Hand-Delivers Giant Petition to NCAA Reps - Keep Women's Sports for Women - 70K Signatures
Bret Baier Says Fox News Has a Plan to 'Deal with It' if Trump Brings Up 2020 Election During Town Hall
See more...

Conversation