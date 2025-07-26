Riley Gaines Fires Back at Critics After She Accomplishes Alcatraz Feat While 31 Weeks Pregnant

33Riley Gaines shot down social media naysayers who were critical of her Alcatraz swim earlier this month, which she did while 31 weeks pregnant.

Alongside U.S. Navy SEALs and her husband, Gaines swam 1.25 miles to shore from the notorious prison island — a feat she also achieved last year when she wasn’t expecting, according to Fox News.

“Escaped Alcatraz at nearly 31 weeks pregnant. I’m basically just a human submarine for baby girl,” Gaines wrote on the social media platform X on Friday.

Escaped Alcatraz at nearly 31 weeks pregnant. I’m basically just a human submarine for baby girl. pic.twitter.com/AdAJAoyCvH — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) July 18, 2025

Critics rebuked Gaines — a conservative activist for women’s rights in sports — for making the swim while pregnant.

But Gaines took to her Outkick podcast “Gaines for Girls” to address the criticisms, saying her swim “broke the minds of liberals.”

I guess putting your baby at a risk for clicks was a decision. — Chugs (@ChugDeezNutz) July 18, 2025

“This guy says, ‘I guess putting your baby at risk for clicks was a decision,’” Gaines said, quoting one user. “I wonder where he got his doctorate? I didn’t know Twitter had so many OBGYNs or doctors who suddenly know more about pregnancy and exercising when pregnant than my OB did, who cleared me to do this.”

Maybe not the best time to swim in the ocean then lol but what do I know — SpinMountain (@sp27331) July 18, 2025

“This person says, ‘Maybe not the best time to swim in the ocean, lol, but what do I know?’” Gaines quoted. “Nothing, actually. You know nothing — at least about pregnancy and, again, exercising during pregnancy.”

“This person says, ‘Why do this when you’re pregnant,’” Gaines continued reading. “‘Seems dumb, pointless, and not worth it.’ Again, I think I feel so great, and I have the entire time, because I have done things like this regularly, whether being pregnant or not being pregnant.”

Gaines’ responses to other comments can be viewed in the full podcast episode below.







Gaines graduated from the University of Kentucky, where she was a 12-time All-American swimmer, according to the Independent Women’s Forum.

In 2022, she entered the political arena after she was forced to compete with self-described transgender athlete William “Lia” Thomas. Gaines ultimately tied for fifth with Thomas at the NCAA women’s swimming championships, CNN reported.

“I think we should send a thank-you note to people like Will Thomas, I really do, signed and sealed by me,” Gaines told Fox News Digital in March. “I will sign the thank-you note, I will write it, because I believe he handed us the election.”

