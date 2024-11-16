Failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ campaign strategy consisted of a number of themes and ideas.

Two key factors of her campaign involved garnering all manner of Hollywood endorsements, as well as rallying women under a “feminist” banner, particularly with regards to abortion.

Given the election results, neither of the aforementioned themes appeared to have been particularly effective.

And one reason for that could be tied to a viral complaint from one rising Hollywood starlet.

Actress Sydney Sweeney opened up to Vanity Fair about a wide range of topics in an interview published Wednesday, including what she claims is inauthentic feminism festering in cutthroat Hollywood.

While the interview covered a number of topics, Sweeney did not hold back when Vanity Fair asked her about a recent incident involving a Hollywood peer.

As Variety notes, Sweeney was at the center of controversy recently, though no fault of her own, when veteran Hollywood producer Carol Baum took particular issue with her acting chops — and looks.

Baum ripped into Sweeney in April, accusing the actress of being “not pretty” and saying she “can’t act.”

(Sweeney’s representatives fired back at Baum, hence the controversy.)

Vanity Fair broached that ugly episode, and Sweeney’s answer did not mince words.

“It’s very disheartening to see women tear other women down, especially when women who are successful in other avenues of their industry see younger talent working really hard—hoping to achieve whatever dreams that they may have—and then trying to bash and discredit any work that they’ve done,” Sweeney said of the Baum incident.

She then turned her sights onto Hollywood at large.

“This entire industry, all people say is ‘Women empowering other women,'” Sweeney said. “None of it’s happening. All of it is fake and a front for all the other s*** that they say behind everyone’s back.”

Sweeney then tried to explore why this feminism had gone so awry.

“I mean, there’s so many studies and different opinions on the reasoning behind it,” she said. “I’ve read that our entire lives, we were raised—and it’s a generational problem—to believe only one woman can be at the top.

“There’s [only] one woman who can get the man. There’s [only] one woman who can be, I don’t know, anything.

“So then all the others feel like they have to fight each other or take that one woman down instead of being like, Let’s all lift each other up. I’m still trying to figure it out. I’m just trying my best over here.

“Why am I getting attacked?”

The Vanity Fair interview also covered topics like Sweeney’s thoughts on potential motherhood, upcoming movies and projects, and her thoughts on working as a producer compared to an actor.

