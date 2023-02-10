Would-Be Robber Runs Right Back Out Door After Seeing Hotel Clerk's Handgun: 'Ain't Playing with You'

A man armed with a rifle ran after he tried to and failed to rob a hotel clerk who ended up pointing her own gun at him in Texas.

Stories like this one really make you wonder why armed criminals even bother to carry out this kind of small-time heist in areas of the country that encourage their law-abiding citizens to arm themselves.

In Texas, where most people over the age of 21 are legally permitted to carry a weapon — open or concealed — perpetrators of such crimes are playing a dangerous game.

According to a news release Wednesday from the Houston Police Department, a female hotel clerk was minding her own business when a man wielding a rifle approached her and demanded money.

Police said the attempted robbery occurred on Jan. 16 just after 7 a.m. at an unidentified hotel on the Katy Freeway.

While the thug demanded cash from a register behind the desk, the clerk drew her pistol and pointed the barrel of it right back at him.

According to Fox News, the would-be robber had a simple response that was captured by the hotel’s security system.

“I ain’t playing with you,” he said as he packed up his gun and fled the scene.

No one was hurt, no money was taken and one man might think twice the next time he considers a woman a soft target for a robbery.







Could you imagine being the perpetrator in this story? This guy is almost certainly walking around right now looking at his life a bit differently.

Self-reflection can be a healthy exercise.

One thing is certain: He’s blessed the woman he attempted to victimize did not shoot and kill him on the spot — which she was within her legal rights to do in a place such as the Lone Star State.

For a woman, a gun can often offer peace of mind, as it has the ability to act as an ultimate equalizer. A physically stronger man can be taken down in an instant by a woman with proper gun training and the instincts to protect herself.

In this case, the mere threat of violence sent a man running for the hills empty-handed.

God bless Texas and other states that empower ordinary men and women to look after themselves and others who go about their lives with good intentions.

Police have yet to catch the would-be robber. The news release described him as a slender black man in his early to mid-20s who is between 6 feet 2 and 6 feet 4 and weighs 150 to 180 pounds.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

