4 Punks with Guns Aren't Quick Enough as Victim Grabs His Gun, Starts Sending Teens to Hospital One by One: Allegations

Four boys allegedly tried to rob a 25-year-old man at gunpoint in Harris County, Texas, on Thursday morning, but the alleged victim sent three of them to nearby hospitals by firing at them.

Investigators believe the boys approached the man with handguns and tried to rob him, but the man drew his own firearm and shot three of them, according to a report from KTBU-TV.

One faced critical injuries from several gunshot wounds, while the other two who were shot faced less severe injuries.

They were reportedly between a mere 12- and 14-years old.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Major Saul Suarez remarked in a statement that the incident appears to have taken place because of an “attempted aggravated robbery.”

“During the incident, the juveniles approached the males and they were displaying pistols. The adult male retrieved his own pistol and shot the juveniles,” he remarked.

Bruce Bailey, a neighbor who responded to the incident, told KTBU that he called emergency services after the boys yelled for help.

“I screamed out to him, ‘Are you OK?’ And he just put his hand in the air and screamed for help and I went and tried to help him,” said Bruce Bailey.

“I called the sheriff’s department and ambulance to come and pick up the kid, and of course, at that time I didn’t know it was a little kid,” he continued. “My other neighbor came and held his and was talking to him, trying to keep him alive.”

Do you think the boy who survived without being shot will think twice next time a friend suggests robbing someone? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Despite his efforts to help, Bailey does not think the boys are innocent.

“Of all things, being Christmas, and this is a child, first thing that comes to my mind is, number one, where is the parent,” he added. “Number two, if you got here with a gun, what are you doing out here with a gun?”

Any rational person should have the same question.

That rational person should also be thrilled that the 25-year-old who appeared to defend himself with his own firearm was practicing his Second Amendment liberties as they were intended.

Those boys seem to have picked the wrong person to rob.

Rather than pockets full of cash, they received bodies full of lead.

The tragedy here is not that the man defended himself and injured the boys, but that such an act of self-defense was necessary in the first place.

That is because the parents of these boys indeed failed them somewhere along the line.

If these boys had parents who cared for them, they would be too busy playing with their new Christmas presents to take pistols and threaten innocent people.

Instead, they are spending the holidays in the hospital.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.