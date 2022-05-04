Share
News
Lifestyle
Dolly Parton performs during the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on March 7.
Dolly Parton performs during the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on March 7. (Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Announces Dolly Parton Will Be Inducted Even Though She Didn't Want In

 By Jack Davis  May 4, 2022 at 9:06am
Share

Country music legend Dolly Parton has been outvoted.

Parton, who in March said she did not think she should be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, was among those voted into the hall this year, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Parton will join Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Eminem, the Eurythmics, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon, the Hall of Fame announced Wednesday.

“I never considered myself a rock artist,” Parton said.

In March, Parton said that although she was “extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated” she did not believe she had “earned that right” to be in the Hall of Fame.

Trending:
Here Are the 3 Theories on Who the SCOTUS Draft Decision Leaker Is

In a Twitter statement, she said she did not want to take someone else’s place.

The Hall of Fame said it was too late to remove her from the ballot.

Does Dolly Parton deserve this honor?

“Dolly’s nomination, along with the other 16 for the Class of 2022, was sent out earlier this month to our 1,100 general ballot voters, the majority of whom are artists themselves, for induction at our ceremony,” the Hall of Fame said at the time, according to Fox News. “We are in awe of Dolly’s brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and are proud to have nominated her for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.”

Parton later moderated her view, saying she would “accept gracefully” if voted into the hall of fame.

“It was always my belief that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was for the people in rock music, and I have found out lately that it’s not necessarily that,” she said in an NPR interview, according to The New York Times.

Related:
Jussie Smollett Releases Song After Being Freed from Jail, Blames 'Elements of Race and Trans and Homophobia'

“[I]f they can’t go there to be recognized, where do they go? So I just felt like I would be taking away from someone that maybe deserved it, certainly more than me, because I never considered myself a rock artist,” she said.

“My perception, and I think the perception of most of America — I just feel like that’s more for the people in rock music,” Parton said in a subsequent interview, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“I’ve been educated since then, but I still didn’t feel right about it. It … would be like putting AC/DC in the Country Music Hall of Fame. That just felt a little out of place for me,” she said.

Parton has won 10 Grammy awards.

Beck, A Tribe Called Quest, Kate Bush, Devo, Fela Kuti, the MC5, the New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine and Dionne Warwick were among those acts that were on the ballot, but will not make the hall of fame this time around.

Judas Priest, a British metal band, will receive the Musical Excellence Award.

The Early Influence Award will be given to Harry Belafonte and the late Elizabeth Cotten.

The induction ceremony will be held on Nov. 5.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Announces Dolly Parton Will Be Inducted Even Though She Didn't Want In
The Man Who Discovered Hunter Biden's Laptop Announces Legal Action Against CNN, Adam Schiff and Others
'Was That Will Smith?': Armed Man Attacks Comedian Dave Chappelle Onstage During Event
Trump Endorsements Go Undefeated on Busy Primary Night, Including in Key Senate Race
Another Food Processing Plant Catches Fire Amid Bizarre String of Incidents Across US
See more...

Conversation