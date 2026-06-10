Ron DeSantis Calls Out Fellow Republicans for an AI Blunder That Left the Door Wide Open for Democrats

Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday that the GOP is focusing too much on the positives of artificial intelligence, rather than offering policy points to protect people from potentially harmful drawbacks, allowing Democrats to fill the void.

“I doubt Democrats will produce good policy re: AI,” DeSantis wrote on X, “But Republicans have allowed them to capitalize on public concern about the power and influence of Big Tech by failing to adopt a sensible framework that will protect the public from the very real downsides of the technology.”

He added, “A policy that says transhumanists in Silicon Valley should be able to do what they want is not an acceptable approach, nor is it a politically viable approach.”

I doubt Democrats will produce good policy re: AI, but Republicans have allowed them to capitalize on public concern about the power and influence of Big Tech by failing to adopt a sensible framework that will protect the public from the very real downsides of the technology. A… pic.twitter.com/atB9kXQC3W — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) June 8, 2026

DeSantis’ post included a screenshot from a Wall Street Journal article titled: “Democrats Unveil Flood of AI Proposals in Potential Challenge to Tech Giants.”

The story outlined how California Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff is introducing a bill to restrict how the Pentagon can use A.I., adding to a pile of liberal proposals related to big tech oversight, that could be passed if “Democrats win back control of Congress.”

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The bill would mandate human involvement in A.I. weapons and also aims to address the issue of domestic surveillance.

The WSJ cited the legislation is similar to bills brought forth by Democratic Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, and Elissa Slotkin of Michigan.

These are likely in response to concerns regarding potential A.I. sentience, cyberattacks, massive data centers, America’s power grid, and loss of jobs in the near future.

President Donald Trump and Republicans have thus far embraced the A.I. revolution with many Big Tech leaders coming to meet the commander in chief at the White House, to discuss domestic investments in cutting edge tech.

The Trump administration has taken some steps, however, to increase oversight of A.I. models, and signaled that his Justice Department will swiftly prosecute any attempt to use artificial intelligence in the commission of a crime.

One such measure was an executive order signed by Trump last week called, “PROMOTING ADVANCED ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE INNOVATION AND SECURITY.”

It highlighted how America “continues to lead the world in Artificial Intelligence (AI) because of the enormous talent and innovation of our AI industry, and because we refuse to stifle this innovation with overly burdensome regulation.”

“My Administration has unleashed tremendous technological growth and economic investment in AI by slashing the bureaucratic constraints that the prior administration placed on America’s AI developers and researchers, and by instead encouraging AI innovation and accelerating responsible AI adoption across government and industry.”

The president wrote that A.I. capabilities make the country “stronger,” but also create new national security considerations “that require coordinated action across executive departments and agencies (agencies), and components.”

Trump said as the tech evolves, the White House will be in close contact with big tech industry leaders, “to ensure that the best and most secure technology is deployed rapidly to confront any and all threats to our country.

“We will continue to lead an America First cybersecurity effort that enhances both our national security and our global A.I. dominance,” the order read.

In addition to stating that the policy of the United States it to promote A.I. innovation, the directive called for upgrades to advanced A.I. and national security defense systems, more access to cybersecurity tools for local authorities, hospitals, banks, and critical infrastructure, along with federal grants for programs that detect A.I. vulnerabilities.

Moreover, Trump ordered the Director of the Office of Personnel Management to “expand the United States Tech Force Information Cybersecurity Specialist hiring,” and instructed the attorney general to “prioritize the enforcement” of federal law against “anyone who utilizes AI to illegally access or damage a computer without authorization, or who utilizes AI while engaged in such illegal access to further any other crime.”

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