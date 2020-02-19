Rush Limbaugh: I'm Confident Your Prayers Are Working

It has been a couple of weeks now since Rush Limbaugh revealed to the world that he has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer, and the undisputed king of conservative talk radio has received an absolute outpouring of support from his legion of fans and listeners over that time.

Limbaugh noted as much during his program on Monday when he made an “attempt” to try and express the incredible gratitude that he felt for the prayers and encouragement that he had received since revealing his dire health condition.

“I need to find a way beyond what I’ve already done to express my heartfelt gratitude and thanks and appreciation for the outpouring that continues to come in from people,” Limbaugh said.

“I can’t respond to all of it. I’m starting to feel guilty about it. Because so many people are sending me — people that I haven’t heard from in, I don’t know how long, and finding a way to reach me, finding a way to get through to me, and I’m reading these notes, and it’s so voluminous, I can’t respond to it all. I try, but I lose ground so quickly,” he continued.

Limbaugh reiterated once again about the guilt he felt at being unable to properly respond, especially since “some of these notes that you’re sending, most of them are so heartfelt, they are so intimately detailed.”

“It’s because of that, I can’t tell you how much it means to me,” he said. “I can’t. I wish I knew how.

“I’m thinking there are more prayers for me in this country than can be counted, than can be tabulated. And I just am confident as heck that they matter, that they’re effective. So please accept this as an ongoing and neverending thank you to everybody.”

The radio legend went on to assure everyone that he likely would see whatever had been sent to him, even if he was unable to personally respond in a timely manner.

Limbaugh proceeded to share a little bit of the details of what he was going through as part of dealing with cancer, saying he hadn’t officially begun treatment just yet.

Instead, he’d spent the past couple of weeks consulting with doctors and making preparations for the “state-of-the-art” treatment he was set to undergo, one that apparently requires him to otherwise be fit and healthy in order to make sure his body could endure and “withstand what they’re gonna throw at this.”

He further expressed a high level of confidence that the treatment would work and pointed to the media — specifically, how they twist everything he says — for why he had to be so circumspect in providing the details of what his plans were for treating cancer.

Limbaugh also took a moment in his program on Monday to unveil a new addition to his website that he called “Special Notes for Rush.“

That link, in essence, is a form that his listeners and well-wishers could fill out to leave a message for him to read if they didn’t have some other available means of making contact with him.

To be sure, Limbaugh undoubtedly has also received an abundance of hate and mean-spirited thoughts about his “suffering” from those on the left who despise him so much that even caring about cancer can’t overcome their personal feelings of malevolence toward him.

That said, the good from his friends and supporters has most likely outweighed the bad from his ideological opponents — which Limbaugh has dealt with for decades and has never really allowed to have much of an impact on him.

Hopefully, the kind thoughts, prayers and heartfelt expressions of concern over his health will continue to pour in for Limbaugh and provide him the emotional strength and resolve for the unimaginable challenge he is facing.

