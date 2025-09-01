Share
'Very Sad': Investigation Underway After Two Small Planes Collide in Midair

 By Jack Davis  September 1, 2025 at 6:34am
One person died after two small planes collided Sunday near a small Colorado airport.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said a Cessna 172 and an Extra Flugzeugbau EA300 collided in the air near Fort Morgan Municipal Airport at about 10:40 a.m. on Sunday, the Federal Aviation Administration said, according to KUSA-TV.

“We know that one plane was on approach to the airport and was struck by the other plane,” Morgan County Undersheriff Jon Horton said of the incident. “Very sad.”

Two people were aboard each aircraft.

One person aboard the Extra Flugzeugbau was killed and the second was hospitalized, according to ABC.

Both occupants of the Cessna sustained minor injuries that could be treated at the scene. Images of the Cessna after it crashed showed extensive damage.

Additional details about the crash were not available. The airport’s FAA tower webcam showed a smoke plume in the distance but did not show the moment of impact.

“Fort Morgan is what is considered an uncontrolled airport. There is no control tower there. And so it’s incumbent upon pilots who are flying in and out of that airport to report their position over a common frequency,” aviation expert Greg Feith said, according to KUSA.

“That’s going to be the key for investigators to see if in fact radio calls were made by both aircraft pilots,” he continued.

Severe Turbulence Rocks Flight, Passengers Injured as Plane Plunges Thousands of Feet in Seconds

Issues ranging from visibility to mechanical trouble must be considered, he said.

“So investigators have quite a bit of work to do other than just looking at the wreckage to determine how the two aircraft collided,” Feith said.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

For now, the Fort Morgan Municipal Airport is closed.

“We have deputies on scene just securing the area until the other agencies arrive,” Horton said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
