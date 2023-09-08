When is a safe not safe? That is the question thousands of customers of the security company Liberty Safe found themselves asking when they discovered that the company was handing out their customers’ safe access codes to the FBI (with minimal pressure.)

Now, the company’s “apology” is making matters worse for some.

Liberty Safe, which calls itself “America’s #1 Safe Manufacturer,” kicked off the controversy when it posted a lengthy statement concerning its cooperation with Joe Biden’s corrupt FBI:

The company noted that in August, it provided the FBI with the access codes for a customer’s safe because the agency had a “warrant to search their property.” That bit of pressure was all Liberty Safe needed before it handed over the customer’s access codes.

“Our company protocol is to provide access codes to law enforcement if a warrant grants them access to a property,” the company proclaimed in its statement.

The admission that the company is handing out security codes just by being asked rattled customers who assumed that when they bought a safe it was, you know, safe.

Naturally an outrage ensued. So, the company quickly replied to the outrage by updating its policy on how it handles access code data.

Liberty Safe explained that it had always maintained a database of access codes in case a customer lost his combination, or in the case of maintenance and repairs. But now it is offering a new service where customers may fill out a consent form to have Liberty Safe delete its access code records for a customer’s safe.

The company warns that if a customer chooses this option, the company will no longer be able to help buyers get into their safes if they’ve lost or forgotten the combination.

“This change allows customers to take control of how their information is stored and protected,” the company said in its Set. 6 statement. “We understand that many of our customers are willing to assume the responsibility of safeguarding their own combination.”

“While those who opt out pf our data storage process will have limited recourse on case of a lost combination, we respect their choice and are here to support them in the way that’s best for them,” the company added.

However, hiding on the last page of its statement, it also appeared that the company made a damning admission about the actual security of its products.

On the last page of the statement, Liberty Safe told customers, “We have also revised our policies around cooperation with law enforcement. Going forward we will require a subpoena that legally compels Liberty Safe to supply access codes but can only do so of these codes exist in our system.”

This, of course, is an admission that they previously didn’t require any legal compulsion to hand out access codes to the FBI and other law enforcement agencies and that they provided the codes upon request, proving that their safes weren’t really all that safe.

And many existing and potential customers noticed, with one X user making the direct connection — and vowing never to use Liberty products again:

Seems like an admission that you provided access codes without a subpoena in the past.

Sorry. Trust lost forever. You’ll never get mine back. pic.twitter.com/nX7T2uVelz — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) September 7, 2023

The fact is, a company that specializes in security should have required a specific subpoena requiring them to comply with law enforcement from the beginning instead of having a policy of complying with every mere “request.” Until now, their policy made sure their customers had no actual security at all.

This incident seems to be a major blow to Liberty Safe’s reputation and it will be a long time before people trust them again to keep their private property safe and secure from an out of control government that has been weaponized against anyone who does not toe the line of the extreme, left-wing agenda.

