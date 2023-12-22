Supporters of Satan are alarmingly persistent.

On Monday, the Satanic Temple unveiled its latest display at the Michigan State Capitol of a ‘Yule Goat’ featuring a medallion from the Satanic Temple of West Michigan.

“TST members across Michigan united to create their State Capitol holiday display,” the social media post announced. “Stop by the Capitol to view our Michigan congregations’ display!”

TST members across Michigan united to create their State Capitol holiday display. Lansing’s TST Candidate congregation crafted the goat with help from TST West Michigan and TST Detroit. Stop by the Capitol to view our Michigan congregations’ display! pic.twitter.com/xCdumh8NCs — The Satanic Temple (@satanic_temple_) December 19, 2023

A spokesperson for the Satanic Temple told The Daily Caller that the goat was “inspired by the Scandinavian Yule (and later Christmas) tradition of the Yule Goat, or Julbocken.”

“Many of our members in Michigan observe the Yule holiday as well as the Satanic holiday of Sol Invictus, and Satanism has historically used goat symbolism, making this a perfect fit for our holiday display,” they explained.

“Our display serves as an expression of religious pluralism and a celebration of diversity throughout our state.”

Former State Senator Rick Jones said the display is really about mocking Christianity, given its close proximity to the Nativity scene.

“I do feel, however, this Satanic Temple group doesn’t really have a holiday they’re celebrating, they’re just doing it to taunt Christians,” he said, according to Michigan News. “My advice to everyone is to simply ignore them.”

The latest display was put up just days after a Christian military veteran, Michael Cassidy, beheaded another satanic monument on display at the Iowa State Capitol.

BREAKING: @RepubSentinel can reveal that Michael Cassidy, a Christian and former military officer, tore down and beheaded the Satan altar in the Iowa Capitol:https://t.co/rIYIdZOzee pic.twitter.com/tZDsmKM5Pm — The Sentinel (@RepubSentinel) December 14, 2023

Cassidy is now facing a charge of fourth-degree criminal mischief, although prominent conservatives including Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk have already pledged to financially support his legal defense.

“It just struck me as wrong for something like that to be in that government building,” Cassidy later explained in an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

“I’m American and I love our country and I don’t like statues of Satan in our government buildings.”

Michael Cassidy just beheaded a monument to Satan inside the Iowa State Capitol building. The Satanic Temple of Iowa is pressing charges and Cassidy is facing fourth-degree criminal mischief. Turning Point USA is proud to pledge $10,000 to his legal defense fund. We stand with… pic.twitter.com/eqbnNGAzfh — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 14, 2023

Despite their seemingly wicked intentions, the Satanic Temple claims its mission is to fight against injustice.

According to the organization’s official website, its stated mission is to “encourage benevolence and empathy, reject tyrannical authority, advocate practical common sense, oppose injustice and undertake noble pursuits.”

