'Saturday Night Live' Stuns by Treating the Concept of a Gay Couple Having a Baby with the Derision It Deserves

In a shocking turn, “Saturday Night Live,” a long-standing bastion of left-wing comedy, aired a sketch that openly mocked the idea of a gay couple having a baby. For years, the LGBT community has been an untouchable idol for the left, and “SNL’s” sudden shift is jarring, to say the least.

The sketch, posted to X, features a trio of couples (including one gay one) having a conversation. That talk eventually comes to how the gay couple had acquired a new baby:

WARNING: The following video contains language that some readers may find offensive.

some questions are better left unasked pic.twitter.com/mM8ScZdtRJ — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 13, 2025

As the two non-gay couples start grilling the gay couple on the new baby, the gay men become increasingly hysterical, while resorting to the sort of stereotypical lines the far-left has become part and parcel with.

The gay couple dropped some premium nuggets of leftism with lines like “Wow, you are not allowed to talk like that,” “People think they can ask gay people anything,” and this gem of, “The transphobia is real.”

It’s a mishmash of gay caricatures that the left refused to poke with a 10-foot pole the last decade.

This actually isn’t just comedy, it’s a rare moment of truth from “SNL.” The sketch acknowledged what many have long known: It’s impossible for a gay couple to have a child without unnatural interventions.

Have you ever watched “Saturday Night Live"? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

For too long, the LGBT lobby has pushed the narrative that it’s perfectly normal for gay couples — like political opposites Pete Buttigieg or Dave Rubin — to have babies. But “SNL’s” sketch exposes the perverted reality of the process.

Renting a woman’s womb and then ripping the child away from its mother is not normal. It’s a grotesque and immoral act that ensures a baby has no chance of having a mother.

The reaction online has been swift and telling.

Political commentator Charlie Kirk actually praised the sketch in an X post, writing: “At this rate I might watch SNL again. The culture is shifting. This is hilarious and promising. First time in 15 years I’ve seen the LGBT third rail be mocked on TV.”

Author Helen Joyce echoed the shocked sentiment, posting to X: “Absolutely amazed this got made. The vibe shift is real.”

Others on social media chimed in similarly, with one posting: “SNL achieved comedy by mocking multiple Current Woke Agendas. The triggered replies are glorious.”

The response shows that this tonal shift hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The LGBT mafia has tried to normalize this practice, but “SNL’s” sketch pulls back the curtain. It’s a jarring departure for a show that’s spent decades championing progressive causes.

Even figures like Dave Rubin, who’ve been celebrated for their surrogacy journeys, shouldn’t be spared. Sadly, many conservatives offered Rubin unqualified congratulations, ignoring the ethical rot at the core of such arrangements.

Buttigieg, too, has been a poster child for this narrative, with his “family” often touted as a progressive win. “SNL’s” sketch shatters that illusion with uncharacteristic clarity.

The process of surrogacy for gay couples often involves exploiting women — paying them to carry a child, only to have that child taken away immediately after birth. It’s a moral and human travesty.

Intentionally placing a child in a situation where it has no mother is not something to ever celebrate. “SNL,” for once, seems to get that, even if their intent might not be fully that.

For that matter, let’s not give “SNL” too much credit. They’ve spent years pushing destabilizing agendas, and one sketch doesn’t erase that history.

They’re late to the game on this issue. You don’t get to champion leftist causes for decades and then flip without consequences.

In fact, would anyone be surprised at all if “SNL” issued an apology to the LGBT community soon? The cynic in me thinks they may not have even realized the deeper implications of what they aired.

Still, this sketch is a positive sign for our culture. It’s a rare moment where reality breaks through the left’s dogma, even if it’s on a stage as unlikely as “SNL.”

The derision this concept deserves is finally getting airtime, and it’s about time. Let’s hope this marks the beginning of a broader reckoning.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.