School Modifies ‘In God We Trust’ Sign To Appease ‘Offended’ Teachers

The Palm Beach County school district in Florida decided to change the “In God We Trust” signs displayed in its schools to the state seal after complaints from teachers.

The Palm Beach Post reported that a new state law, approved by Republican Gov. Rick Scott in the spring, requires the state motto “In God We Trust” to be displayed in a “conspicuous place” in all the schools in the Sunshine State.

The Palm Beach County district complied with the law by posting boldface printouts of the motto, usually in its schools’ main offices.

According to The Post, some teachers saw the signs as an affront to the separation of church and state.

TRENDING: Exclusive: Herman Cain Launches Official Project To Crush Anti-Trumpers

School administrators decided the district could comply with the law by posting the state seal, which includes the phrase “In God We Trust”

After complaints, PBC schools will replace ‘In God We Trust’ signs with state seal https://t.co/TClAugGDd5 pic.twitter.com/2L4iHMFEHE — The Palm Beach Post (@pbpost) September 5, 2018

Other Florida counties, including Orange and St. Lucie, have also decided to display the state seal.

Palm Beach County school board member Karen Brill recommended the sign change in her district after teachers told her how St. Lucie County had decided to comply.

Does displaying Florida's state seal fulfill the law to 'conspicuously place' the motto 'In God We Trust' in schools? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“They felt it was inappropriate to have ‘In God We Trust’ (in) the school,” she said. “The teachers were really upset about it.”

She believed posting the seal would be seen as less overtly religious.

“I just don’t think anyone’s offended when they see a state seal,” she said.

The requirement to post the motto “In God We Trust” in all schools came in the aftermath of the Parkland high school shooting in February, which left 17 dead, and 17 others injured.

Jacksonville Democrat Rep. Kim Daniels sponsored the legislation.

“(God) is not a Republican or a Democrat. He is not black or white,” Daniels said in February, according to the Tampa Bay Times. “He is the light, and our schools need light in them like never before.”

Arguing from the floor of the Florida House of Representatives, Daniels said the real issue in the shooting goes beyond the gun law debate and originates in the human heart.

“We cannot put God in a closet when the issues we face are bigger than us,” Daniels said.

The bill passed 97-10 in the House, with the result garnering a standing ovation. It passed the Senate the following month as part of an education bill and was signed into law by the governor in early March.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.