A recent discovery surrounding a collection of “sacred stones” in India demonstrated that these stones are both more and less what they were believed to be.

In a village in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, the locals had worshiped a collection of round, reddish brown stones as “Kuldevtas,” or family deities, for generations. (Other names included “Bhilat Baba” and “Kakad Bahirav.”)

As a local man told India.com, “Bhilat Baba was worshiped in the village. We offered coconuts and even goats during the rainy season.”

Recently, however, a group of scientists decided to take a closer look at these stones in the village of Padlya.

According to The Jerusalem Post, these scientists were experts from the Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeobotany in Lucknow, India.

Their investigations found that, rather than mysterious deities, these stones are actually fossilized dinosaur eggs.

In fact, the area of India in which these eggs were found, the Dhar district, is home to a dinosaur park founded in 2011 that houses several of the fossils found in the area, India.com reported.

Paleontologists have found over 250 dinosaur eggs in the area of Madhya Pradesh.

“The round stones, believed to be family deities, are not only eggs but also play a significant role in local worship customs,” said local paleontologist Vishal Sharma, according to India.com.

“These stones, often placed under fig trees, have been worshiped for generations. As efforts are underway to transform the area into a zoological park, preserving these traditions becomes integral to the park’s cultural richness.”

Currently, while some of the massive eggs are on display, paleontologists are working to ensure the remaining eggs are protected since this area is a hotbed for poachers, stealing fossils under the noses of paleontologists to sell them on the black market.

That said, some in the area are not too keen on the removal of their “deities” from their accustomed place.

As Veshta Mandloi, one of only three watchmen on the roughly 300-acre dinosaur park, told The Indian Express in a 2023 report, “For over five years now, scientists have been calling our [gods] dinosaur eggs and taking them away (for research and safety). While I accept their ideas, some villagers don’t. For us, these stones are our Kakad Bhairav. He protects our village and makes our wishes come true. I hope the villagers will see the truth regarding the eggs, and we can all come together one day to save our national treasures.”

As fascinating as this find is for the science of paleontology, it does speak to a deeper truth about human nature.

It’s hard to say when and why, exactly, the villagers of Padlya decided these round stones were worthy of worship, but they did.

And, furthermore, they are clearly not thrilled to have them collected and studied by scientists.

But the stones are not gods, far from it. They certainly are ancient, but they are the remains of long-dead species, not divinities that can hear and answer prayers for a good harvest or good weather.

Still, the fact that these locals saw the unusual stones does speak to something deep within our nature as human beings and children of God.

We are made for worship, specifically worship of the One, True God. And when, for whatever reason, we haven’t the means to find the true God, or we reject Him, we will worship what’s at hand.

Though the people of Padlya might think that these eggs are their gods who give them good harvest and good luck, the truth is those villagers will be much happier knowing the truth — not only about the eggs, but about the true nature of God.

Because, God is not a collection of fossilized eggs. He is, instead, timeless, powerful, and omnipresent. He hears our prayers no matter where we are.

Christians have no need to worship stones. Maybe someday the villagers of Padlya will be able to see that as well.

