Scott Jennings Torches CNN Panel for Rooting Against America to Spite Trump – And He Brought Receipts

Conservative commentator Scott Jennings challenged an entire CNN panel on Wednesday over President Donald Trump’s recent trade victories, and asked them why they’re rooting for America to fail.

The “CNN News Night” panel was discussing Trump’s recent trade victories — specifically the European Union agreement — along with this week’s GDP report, which showed 3 percent growth in the second fiscal quarter.

“I’d like to build a DeLorean and go back to April, when everybody here was predicting ‘likely to cause a recession. Investments stops and a recession happens … they’re not talking about a U.S. recession, they’re talking about a global recession,'” Jennings said.

CNN economist Richard Quest, who was one of the people Jennings was quoting, quickly jumped in to defend himself.

“Listen Scott, it’s too early to give a final verdict. It’s too early. Just a second, Abby, he’s basically calling me out there,” Quest said while smiling. “It’s too early to give a final verdict on the tariffs. You may wish to, but at the moment, it can’t be said what the long-term effect is going to be.”

Jennings replied, “I’m just a journalist,” to which Quest shot back, “No, you’re not!”

“All I can do is read the economic data,” Jennings explained. “Three percent GDP! Trade deals! Record high in the stock market! Cooling inflation.”

As Quest tried to talk over him, calling Jennings’ points “garbage!” host Abby Phillips forgot she was a moderator, and also tried to interrupt him.

She attempted to highlight how the landscape was different back in April, to which Jennings replied, “The president was implementing his tariff agenda … [the levels] were different for different countries. Every single person predicted calamity!”

Phillips revealed her own ignorance by saying that the initially high tariffs would have triggered a recession, not realizing the president was using them as leverage to negotiate. This has been Trump’s style since day one.

“You took your shoe off, and you said there was going to be a recession.” Scott Jennings calls out CNN economist Richard Quest for being wrong about prediction claiming President Trump would cause a recession. Abby Phillip forgets she is a moderator and joins Quest in argument. pic.twitter.com/7Kra5jYiDu — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) July 31, 2025



Phillips also left out the fact that some high tariffs have been implemented on countries that didn’t come to the negotiating table in time.

“Some tariffs have been implemented, some have been delayed, and some deals have been made,” Jennings replied.

Phillips tried to refute Jennings, but the panel — as it often does — devolved into a shouting match.

Jennings finally brought the hammer down: “You guys are so mad. Why are you rooting for failure?”

“Quiet, please,” Quest shouted at Jennings. “Because … You are taking a number of 40, 50, 60 percent back in April, and you’re comparing it to a number of 10, 15 percent now.”

Jennings tried to illustrate how these initial numbers were used as leverage to “give us the situation we’re in today,” but the liberal commentators weren’t having it.

Phillips interrupted AGAIN, calling him “completely disingenuous” for explaining how negotiation works.

“You sound disappointed,” Jennings concluded.

Trump has been able to negotiate several high-profile deals — or establish frameworks — with Japan, the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, the United Kingdom, China, and others after initially threatening higher numbers. It’s not rocket science.

Is CNN incapable of grasping this? Or do they just hate Trump that much? Maybe it’s a bit of both.

