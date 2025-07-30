Trump's EU Trade Deal Was So Tremendous, American Media Outlets Are Criticizing It for Being Too Good

The mainstream media’s reaction to President Donald Trump’s trade agreement with the European Union was priceless, as multiple outlets had to admit he got the better end of the deal and achieved a huge victory.

Axios led the way with an article titled “Trump trade deals prove access to the U.S. still matters above all else,” stating that “in the Trump-dominated global economy, the U.S. gets plenty but gives nothing in return.”

They also highlighted “how far foreign leaders will go to safeguard access to the U.S. market,” and called the massive investments from the EU “eye-popping.”

The deal imposes a 15 percent tariff on almost all goods entering the U.S. from the E.U. and requires them to make massive investments in American energy.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the E.U.’s European Commission, said Europe will purchase $750 billion worth of U.S. energy as part of the deal, in addition to making $600 billion of investments in other U.S. endeavors.

The New York Times seemed dumbfounded with their Tuesday headline: “Europe Made Major Trade Concessions to Trump. How Did That Happen?”

“European Union officials found themselves on the defensive this week, after agreeing to a blueprint for an unfavorable trade deal with President Trump that will hit most European exports with 15 percent tariffs, while dropping levies on American cars and some farm goods to zero,” the story said.

“The agreement is worse for Europe than just about anyone in the bloc’s upper echelons would have predicted just a few weeks ago, and even that required a combination of concessions, salesmanship and flattery,” The New York Times continued.

That wasn’t the only story the outlet ran on the deal. In a separate piece on Monday hailing Trump’s deal as a victory, the outlet wrote that “the deal with the European Union, at least upon first impression, seemed to give Mr. Trump much of what he wanted.”

CNN had to bend the knee as well, with host John Berman pointing out a favorable story by the Financial Times.

“The early reviews are in on the new trade deal announced with the European Union — the Financial Times says ‘the deal marks a victory for Trump,’” Berman said in a clip posted to the social media site X on Monday.

CNN: “The early reviews are in on the new trade deal announced with the European Union — the Financial Times says ‘the deal marks a victory for Trump.'” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/aUQRWRi4uv — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 28, 2025

Another Monday story in the Guardian read: “Europe may have staved off an economic clash, but the compromise leaves the bloc facing higher tariffs and internal discord.”

Even Gerry Baker, the editor-at-large of The Wall Street Journal — an outlet Trump is currently suing for defamation — gave his approval.

“Trump is challenging the theory that tariffs are terrible for the global economy,” he said. “The economy’s growing. Inflation is stable. The stock market is booming. Donald Trump is… a very, very good dealmaker… It’s an incredibly one-sided deal.”

Baker added, “It is a remarkable success.”

“Trump is challenging the theory that tariffs are terrible for the global economy … He is a very, very good dealmaker,” says The Wall Street Journal Editor-at-Large Gerry Baker. “It is a remarkable success.” pic.twitter.com/7NH3pnyFAf — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 28, 2025

Let’s not forget Trump’s old friends at the Associated Press.

The outlet sued the Trump administration earlier this year after the White House revoked their press credentials for certain events in the Oval Office and Air Force One after failing to recognize the change of Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America.

Despite the case being in limbo, with Trump on the winning side for now, even they had to admit Trump “is getting the world economy he wants.”

“Trading partners from the European Union to Japan to Vietnam appear to be acceding to the president’s demands to accept higher costs — in the form of high tariffs — for the privilege of selling their wares to the United States,” the Monday article read.

The article added, “More one-sided trade deals are likely as countries try to beat a Friday deadline, after which Trump will impose even higher tariffs on countries that refuse to make concessions.”

Members of the media who hate Trump have bent over backwards to find fault in his tariff policies. There were claims of triggering a massive trade war and crashing the U.S. economy. Now, they’re forced to cover his continued string of victories.

Tired of winning yet?

