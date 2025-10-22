Sea Otter Crime Spree: Cute, Cuddly Criminal Is Stealing Surfboards

They may look cute and cuddly… but at least one California sea otter has reportedly turned to a life of crime.

A surfer in Santa Cruz told officials a cheeky sea otter nibbled on her foot, then had the audacity to commandeer her surfboard on Oct. 14.

Isabella Orduna “recalled feeling ‘a nip’ on her foot before she waved down a nearby swimmer for assistance, leading to emergency help shortly after,” People reported.

To add insult to injury, after Orduna rolled off her surfboard, the critter then climbed aboard and apparently laid claim to it.

It refused to budge from the surfboard for about 20 minutes.

“She tried tipping the board over and shouting to shoo the otter away, but the animal refused to budge,” The New York Times reported.

The otters are at it again! A surfer at Steamer Lane was bitten on the foot by a sea otter (definitely not Steve) who then stole her board for 20 minutes. Officials aren’t sure if it’s the infamous Otter 841 or a bold copycat, either way, the legend continues 🦦 pic.twitter.com/pkynbG73Do — In Otter News…. (@In_Otter_News2) October 17, 2025

The outlet said Orduna was not injured by the sea otter bite, which she said was “an exploratory nip” that “didn’t puncture my skin or anything.”

Other, similar incidents have been documented on video or in photos. Warning signs have since been posted at the shore.

“I was out with one of my friends and out of nowhere this otter just hops onto this guy’s board and it almost looks like he’s biting it but it kind of looked chill so I think it’s good,” Nathan Santiago told KSBW-TV.

Some have speculated that the culprit could be a sea otter who made headlines two years ago for similar crimes.

“In 2023, a sea otter codenamed Otter 841 went ballistic as it went on a surfboard-stealing, surfer-biting spree,” according to a report from Vice.

🦦 Happy 841 Day! 🦦

2 years ago today, I took this photo of what I thought was a one off by a curious sea otter. It turned into a wild 6 months with sea otter 841 becoming an international celebrity, taking me along for the ride as I documented the highs and lows of her… pic.twitter.com/jy79rSCHqj — Native Santa Cruz (@NativeSantaCruz) June 18, 2025

“She instantly became a local legend, with her picture slapped onto novelty items and even finding its way onto dispensary billboards. Ice cream shops created new flavors in her honor.”

Others believe the recent incidents may be copycat crimes by other otters who witnessed Otter 841’s antics, or just the antics of animals that are partly curious and partly annoyed at the encroachment on their territory.

Some observers were impressed with the sea otters’ skills.

“Honestly, who would have thunk it?” one remarked to KSBW. “Like, an otter on a board — that is just too cool.”

