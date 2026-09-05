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Lifestyle & Human Interest

Here Comes the Bride - In Water Nearly Up to Her Waist

 By Lorri Wickenhauser  September 5, 2026 at 8:26am
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A flooded church would be the stuff of most brides’ nightmares, but one couple refused to let it dampen their spirits — or delay their big day.

Leian Lieza Galang and Gilbert Chico tied the knot Tuesday, sloshing through hip-deep water at St. John the Baptist Parish Church in Hagonoy, Bulacan, on the Philippine island of Luzon.

“They love each other. Nothing could stop their union,” wedding photographer Mikko Rey Alfonso told the French news agency Agence France-Presse.

The area has been inundated by “heavier-than-usual” monsoon rains, and the church has been under water for almost a month, AFP reported.

“The parish had advised them to postpone the wedding due to the rising floodwaters from upstream. It was their decision to proceed,” Alfonso explained.

“Since they wanted to see it through, we, the servants of the parish, did the best we could to make this a special day for them.”

Other than the water, which was nearly waist-deep, it was a fairly normal ceremony.

The bride moved — dare we say “floated?” — down the aisle toward the groom and her family in a long, white gown and veil.

The power was out in the church, but someone provided a portable loudspeaker.

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Some of those helping with the ceremony even appeared to be well-prepared, wearing chest waders to navigate the floodwaters inside the sanctuary.

“We had been looking forward to this day for so long, and we did not want the rain and flooding to stop us from getting married,” the couple told the Associated Press.

The couple told the outlet they are glad they went ahead with the ceremony.

“It may not have been the wedding we imagined, but it is certainly a day we will never forget.”

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Lorri Wickenhauser
Associate Story Editor
Lorri Wickenhauser has worked at news organizations in California and Arizona. She joined The Western Journal in 2021.
Lorri Wickenhauser has worked at news organizations in California and Arizona. She joined The Western Journal in 2021.




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