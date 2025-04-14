All-SEC Wide Receiver and Potential NFL Draft Pick Found Dead After Police Chase

On Saturday night, the football community was shaken by the death of Kyren Lacy, an All-SEC wide receiver and NFL Draft prospect, following a dangerous police chase in Houston. The 24-year-old former Louisiana State University star’s tragedy has left many reeling.

Lacy had a standout career at LSU, spearheading the Tigers’ passing attack with nine receiving touchdowns in his final season. His performance earned him All-SEC honors and attention from NFL scouts.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office reported that authorities responded to a call where a female family member claimed that Lacy discharged a firearm during a verbal argument.

Lacy allegedly fled the scene before police arrived. His vehicle was soon spotted late Saturday, according to KPRC-TV. When the authorities attempted to stop him, Lacy fled, initiating a high-speed chase.

The pursuit spanned several miles, with Lacy driving recklessly through Houston streets. Deputies noted the “erratic” nature of Lacy’s driving, which they said entailed great risk to public safety during the chase.

Lacy’s vehicle eventually crashed, ending the dangerous pursuit. Authorities found him deceased inside the car, having apparently suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A final autopsy is still pending. The investigation into the chase and crash is ongoing.

According to ESPN, Lacy’s death came days before a scheduled grand jury hearing in Baton Rouge. He faced charges tied to a December crash that killed a 78-year-old man.

Lacy had been charged with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run, and reckless operation of a vehicle. He allegedly fled the scene of that accident without calling for help.

The grand jury was set to decide on formal charges on Monday. Lacy’s attorney, Matthew Ory, had expressed confidence that the evidence would have led to a declination of charges.

Ory also requested a transparent review of the investigation, asking the public to respect the family’s privacy.

“We ask that the public give his family the space they need,” he stated.

Lacy’s father, Kenny Lacy, shared a devastating statement online via Facebook: “Our lives have changed forever and this will never be okay.

“This has to be the biggest pill our families have had to swallow but I know the love and compassion in our families will get us through.”

Kenny also urged others to prioritize mental health.

“Don’t ignore the signs, even if they may seem small,” he added.

Lacy was a star high school football player before formally beginning his collegiate career at Louisiana-Lafayette, playing there for two seasons. Lacy transferred to LSU in 2022, where he continued to excel:







Just weeks before his death, Lacy participated in LSU’s pro day, showcasing his skills for NFL scouts. He was projected as a potential 2025 NFL Draft pick after declaring for the event in December.

LSU Athletics released a statement, according to ESPN: “We’re saddened to learn of the tragic passing of former LSU Football student-athlete Kyren Lacy.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones, as well as his former teammates and coaches impacted by his passing.”

The university did not specify the cause of death. A tribute to honor his legacy is being planned.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.