'We Are Devastated': LSU Athlete Dies in Tragic Accident Near Campus

Two people died in a fiery traffic accident Wednesday night, and one of them was a freshman athlete at Louisiana State University.

LSU pole vaulter Dillon Reidenauer, 18, was making a left turn near the campus when a motorcyclist t-boned her car, according to WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Both died at the scene as their vehicles burst into flames.

The motorcyclist was 23-year-old Bodhi Linton.

In May 2024, Linton’s 61-year-old mother, Juanita, was also killed in a motorcycle accident, when she ran her Honda into a Ford Bronco in front of her, according to another WBRZ-TV report.

LSU gymnast Dillon Reidenauer dead at 18 in campus car crash tragedy. Reidenauer, 18, was in a car that was T-boned by a motorcycle being driven by 23-year-old Bodhi Linton, and both vehicles erupted into flames. Linton also died in the accident. https://t.co/JnDGsInmqg — Urban Pop Fan (@UrbanPopFan) February 28, 2025

“We are devastated by the tragic passing of Dillon Reidenauer, who was taken from us much too soon,” said Dennis Shaver, the LSU track and field coach.

“Everyone in our LSU Track & Field family is keeping Dillon’s loved ones in our thoughts and prayers, as well as those of the other individual lost in the incident.

“We will do everything we can to make sure our student-athletes and staff have the resources they need to process the grief of this terrible loss. I would also like to thank Texas A&M for offering their support and compassion as we are on the road at College Station for the SEC Championships,” Shaver said.

Head Coach Dennis Shaver on the passing of our teammate Dillon Reidenauer. pic.twitter.com/MMNqt5zFGA — LSU Track & Field (@LSUTrackField) February 28, 2025

Reidenauer was originally from Abita Springs, Louisiana, according to an LSU news release.

She was a first-year student at LSU, pursuing a degree in interior design.

At Fotainbleau High School, she became one of the state’s top pole vaulters.

In 2024, she placed second during the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s State 5A Championships, in which she cleared 3.64 meters.

It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of freshman Dillon Reidenauer.https://t.co/v91iiE6ig1 pic.twitter.com/A7XVEr89lZ — LSU Track & Field (@LSUTrackField) February 27, 2025

The LSU Athletics department issued a statement on her passing.

“LSU Athletics is heartbroken to share the tragic news of the passing of freshman track and field student-athlete Dillon Reidenauer in a traffic incident Wednesday evening in Baton Rouge,” the statement read.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Dillon’s family, friends and teammates, as well as with those impacted by the loss of another individual who died as a result of the incident. We are providing resources and support to all of our student-athletes and staff directly impacted by this tragic loss.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.