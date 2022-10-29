A second man has been arrested in the brutal beating of a Republican canvasser who was connected with Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio’s campaign.

On October 23, Christopher Monzon, who was wearing a Marco Rubio T-shirt and a Ron DeSantis hat, was brutally attacked by several men and their vicious dogs as he walked a Hialeah, Florida, neighborhood to encourage people to vote next month.

Rubio was horrified over the attack and warned his supporters at a rally.

“Sadly, we get the news, and we’re still waiting for details. It’s always important to have details,” Rubio said, the Miami Herald reported. “We’re not like these other people that always jump to conclusions, but we know this: Someone wearing a Rubio T-Shirt and a DeSantis hat was walking in a neighborhood not far from here yesterday when four individuals assaulted him, broke his nose, broke his jaw.”

Sen. Rubio also took to social media to decry the attack.

Last night one of our canvassers wearing my T-shirt and a Desantis hat was brutally attacked by 4 animals who told him Republicans weren’t allowed in their neighborhood in #Hialeah #Florida He suffered internal bleeding, a broken jaw & will need facial reconstructive surgery pic.twitter.com/36QpbySg58 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 24, 2022

Rubio said that his campaign worker was beaten so badly that he will need facial reconstructive surgery.

“I can tell you this: political violence should not be tolerated by anyone. Our side or their side, we don’t tolerate political violence. In this country, we decide who governs not by street mobs, we decide who governs at the ballot box,” Rubio added, according to the Herald.

The attack came less than two months after President Joe Biden delivered his dark speech accusing “MAGA Republicans” of being extremists who are a danger to the country.

Biden’s attack on half the country is only part of the left’s political attacks. The media, for instance, continues to push the lie that Donald Trump said there were “good Nazis” after the Charlottesville riots in 2017.

The first man arrested in connection with the attack on Monzon was Javier Jesus Lopez, 25, the Herald reported. He was charged with aggravated battery and causing great bodily harm, a second-degree felony.

The Hialeah Police said that Lopez allegedly frightened Monzon when he blocked the political worker’s path. The Rubio canvasser reportedly crossed the other side of the street, but the police report says that Lopez followed the victim.

Hialeah Sgt. Jose Torres said that the 27-year-old political worker was hit “multiple times in the face and the head causing the injuries.”

Before the attack, Lopez allegedly told the Rubio worker, “You can’t pass by here, this is my neighborhood,” the Herald reported.

The police added that Lopez slammed the worker to the ground and a second man began kicking the worker. The attackers’ dogs also reportedly joined in the attack.

Now, a second suspect, Jonathan Casanova, 27, has been arrested in connection with the attack, according to WTVJ-TV .







Casanova was charged with one count of aggravated battery on Thursday.

Sgt. Torres told the media that Casanova released his two German shepherd dogs on Monzon, giving the dogs a command to attack.

The first suspected attacker, Lopez, has a police record and is on probation for an incident from 2018. He has prior arrests on charges of armed burglary, grand theft and several probation violations.

Casanova was arrested without incident, according to WTVJ. Lopez will next be in court on Nov. 14.

Sadly, the left’s attacks on conservatives and Republicans continue to ratchet up to dangerous levels. But this isn’t a new phenomenon. In the recent political era, Hillary Clinton kicked off the latest round of hateful rhetoric when she called Republicans a “basket of deplorables” during her 2016 run for the White House.

More recently, Hillary took her inflammatory language even further when she compared the attendees at a Trump rally in Ohio to Nazis this year.

America needs to put an end to this intense political hate and get back to the peaceful disagreements and political discussion that has been our political ideal.

