So it’s not the “summer of love” after all.

With two shootings in two days in Seattle’s “protest zone,” it’s past time to be asking some questions.

While a biased mainstream media (like The New York Times, naturally) praises the anarchists behind the seizure of a six-block area of an American city, and gutless local politicians allow law and order to be openly mocked, sane Americans have to be wondering how far liberals will go to show how much they despise President Donald Trump.

How is it that criminal behavior is getting treated like heroism by the liberal media? How is it that elected officials can abdicate their duties so shamelessly? And the biggest one of all: Is this the future Americans want for their country?

As The Associated Press reported early Monday, Seattle’s “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest” recorded its second shooting in less than 48 hours late Sunday when one victim was hospitalized with a gunshot wound.

That follows a shooting on Saturday that left a 19-year-old dead and a 33-year-old man wounded – and with police having surrendered the area to the tender mercies of the mob, naturally, no arrests had been made by Monday.

BREAKING: A shooting — the second in 48 hours — was reported Sunday night in the area known as the CHOP, or Capitol Hill Occupied Protest. One person with a gunshot wound was in serious condition at Harborview Medical Center. https://t.co/r55VKl9UVQ — The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) June 22, 2020

Now, for a Democrat-run city, this kind of violence isn’t unheard of, of course.

As Fox News reported Monday, Minneapolis, Chicago and New York City – all cities that have been under Democratic control for decades – experienced bloody weekends. Chicago alone saw 104 shooting victims with 14 fatalities between Friday night and Monday morning, WFLD-TV reported.

Those are cities where criminal contempt for cops has been encouraged by feckless leaders like New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

But Seattle’s shootings took place in an area that has been officially ceded to outlaw elements. It’s a group that is demanding to be able to enjoy the benefits of living in the United States — a developed country where electricity, running water and cell phone service are available as a matter of course — while accepting not even the minimum of responsibilities required under the social contract, like, say, the rule of law.

A city government with an ounce of courage or morality wouldn’t accept part of its jurisdiction being taken over like a cell block in a prison riot.

A state government with an ounce of courage wouldn’t allow one of its premier cities to be overrun by mobs with nothing but contempt for the Democratic rule established by the Constitution.

But Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has chosen to publicly praise those who spit on her authority.

When asked during a June 11 interview with CNN how long she would allow what Durkan called a “block party” to go on, she said “we could have a summer of love.”

Well, one man is dead during Durkan’s “summer of love.” Two more are wounded. And there’s not much her city’s helpless police force can do about it at the moment, with a mayor who seems willing, even eager, to submit her city to the whims of the mob.

As news of the second shooting in the Seattle “CHOP” spread, mockery for Durkan’s handling of the situation, and the mainstream media’s blatant bias, spread too.

Seattle’s CHOP zone, sanctified by the leftwing Democrat mayor, turning into Baghdadhttps://t.co/emp7emIVQ1 — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) June 22, 2020

Has the media called this a “mostly peaceful shooting” yet?? https://t.co/kIAGLgfRy9 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 21, 2020

Seattle is NOT the place to be. Wonder what the Democratic mayor & Governor would do if the zone was at their house. Just let it continue, I suppose, like they are doing now. Sad for people & businesses in that zone. — Debbie Smith (@debsmi04) June 22, 2020

I don’t think it will help! Liberalism trumps all else,it’s pure insanity! 4268855Another shooting in the CHOP. Where is Seattle’s mayor? https://t.co/E9vsk3grZ4 — donald scrimsher (@dscrimsher1) June 22, 2020

It’s important to note that the circumstances around the shootings are still unclear.

Little was publicly released about Sunday’s shooting. According to a KING-TV report, Saturday’s shooting appeared to involve protesters in a dispute (with “gang affiliations,” no less), though that didn’t stop leftist Seattle Councilwoman Kshama Sawant from claiming in a statement – without a shred of evidence – that there were “indications” it was the product of a “right-wing attack.”

But what’s absolutely clear is that Seattle’s mayor and Washington’s governor have abdicated their responsibility to maintain civic order, in the vain hope that leftist ideals would translate into a “summer of love.”

Americans need to ask themselves if they want the party that includes “leaders” like Durkan and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee among its members.

The two have been willing to surrender part of their citizenry to savages because they don’t like the Trump administration. American voters can decide in November which vision of American life they favor — the anarchy of Seattle’s “CHOP,” or the ordered liberty the country was founded on.

The answer to that question will decide the election — and Trump supporters need to make sure the answer from voters is correct.

