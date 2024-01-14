With winter weather raging across the United States in recent days, one Maine resident who had seen it all found there was something new that days of pounding rain could bring.

On Wednesday, Cristina Alden of Owls Head, Maine, recorded what started out as an Unidentified Floating Object bobbing across the bay.

Then she realized it was a cabin that had spent years on dry land and had washed away into the water.

“I’ve never seen anything like this before!” she said, according to WABI-TV in Bangor, Maine.

😲Maine Woman captures video of floating cabin in winter storm: ‘I was shocked’ https://t.co/CPNRXgDHfv — WFSB Channel 3 (@WFSBnews) January 11, 2024

“And I looked out and it was raining so hard, I thought it was a boat that had slipped its mooring. And went out and saw that it was that little cabin and couldn’t believe it so I started filming. I was shocked!” she said.

“I couldn’t believe it because that little cottage, it, it’s in the middle of the island. It’s not a big island and it landed in one piece right on somebody’s lawn,” she said.

“I never know when I look out this window what I’m going to see but I never expected to see a house floating by!”







Driven by a storm surge, water levels Wednesday afternoon hit 14 feet in Owls Head, a coastal town in southern Maine, according to the National Weather Service. That topped the flood stage of 12 feet, according to Fox Weather.

After days of rain soaking the Northeast, a big chill gripped much of the U.S. by Sunday.

The National Weather Service estimated that 95 million Americans were under warnings or advisories that wind chills would go below zero, according to The Associated Press.

Parts of the South were expected to receive snow, while parts of Montana and the Dakotas were facing wind chills that could dip to minus 70 degrees Fahrenheit.

Is your area experiencing severe winter weather? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Unstable weather and the possibility of snow squalls were forecast for eastern Pennsylvania and parts of northern New Jersey and Delaware, with warnings from the weather service that squalls could bring “near whiteout conditions and a quick one-half inch of snow in just 10 to 15 minutes.”

Areas in Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee were predicted to get four to six inches of snow.

Near Whiteout conditions just south of Buffalo NY. Snowfall rates of 2+ inch per hour occurring within this band. Expect this to continue throughout the day. We’re live on YouTube covering this event! #nywx @NWSBUFFALO @foxweather @ReedTimmerAccu https://t.co/BzihANbvEI pic.twitter.com/leHKnus35j — Storm Chaser Garrett Thompson (@GarrettT_WX) January 14, 2024

Buffalo’s weather hit the national news because the scheduled Sunday NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed to Monday amid forecasts of one to two feet of snow and wind gusts that could top 50 mph.

“They’re expected to see both the intense snowfall, but also the extreme wind,” said Zack Taylor, a National Weather Service meteorologist in College Park, Maryland, according to the AP. “That’s why they’re expecting to see near-blizzard conditions at times.”

Sunday’s weather was so intense that the snow shovelers hired by the Bills to clean out Highmark Stadium were told to stay home Sunday to obey a driving ban in the area and report on Monday, according to Sports Illustrated.

Shovelers who help clear snow will be paid $20 an hour but are asked to bring their own shovels.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.