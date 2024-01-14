Share
News

What Was Seen Floating Near US Shore Shows How Powerful the Storms Currently Raging Across America Truly Are

 By Jack Davis  January 14, 2024 at 11:42am
Share

With winter weather raging across the United States in recent days, one Maine resident who had seen it all found there was something new that days of pounding rain could bring.

On Wednesday, Cristina Alden of Owls Head, Maine, recorded what started out as an Unidentified Floating Object bobbing across the bay.

Then she realized it was a cabin that had spent years on dry land and had washed away into the water.

“I’ve never seen anything like this before!” she said, according to WABI-TV in Bangor, Maine.

Trending:
Fury Erupts After Group Filmed Themselves Assaulting Toddlers at US Mall: 'Death By Hanging for All Involved'

“And I looked out and it was raining so hard, I thought it was a boat that had slipped its mooring. And went out and saw that it was that little cabin and couldn’t believe it so I started filming. I was shocked!” she said.

“I couldn’t believe it because that little cottage, it, it’s in the middle of the island. It’s not a big island and it landed in one piece right on somebody’s lawn,” she said.

“I never know when I look out this window what I’m going to see but I never expected to see a house floating by!”



Driven by a storm surge, water levels Wednesday afternoon hit 14 feet in Owls Head, a coastal town in southern Maine, according to the National Weather Service. That topped the flood stage of 12 feet, according to Fox Weather.

After days of rain soaking the Northeast, a big chill gripped much of the U.S. by Sunday.

The National Weather Service estimated that 95 million Americans were under warnings or advisories that wind chills would go below zero, according to The Associated Press.

Parts of the South were expected to receive snow, while parts of Montana and the Dakotas were facing wind chills that could dip to minus 70 degrees Fahrenheit.

Is your area experiencing severe winter weather?

Unstable weather and the possibility of snow squalls were forecast for eastern Pennsylvania and parts of northern New Jersey and Delaware, with warnings from the weather service that squalls could bring “near whiteout conditions and a quick one-half inch of snow in just 10 to 15 minutes.”

Areas in Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee were predicted to get four to six inches of snow.

Buffalo’s weather hit the national news because the scheduled Sunday NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed to Monday amid forecasts of one to two feet of snow and wind gusts that could top 50 mph.

Related:
Danger for Millions as Much of America Dips to Subzero Temperatures

“They’re expected to see both the intense snowfall, but also the extreme wind,” said Zack Taylor, a National Weather Service meteorologist in College Park, Maryland, according to the AP. “That’s why they’re expecting to see near-blizzard conditions at times.”

Sunday’s weather was so intense that the snow shovelers hired by the Bills to clean out Highmark Stadium were told to stay home Sunday to obey a driving ban in the area and report on Monday, according to Sports Illustrated.

Shovelers who help clear snow will be paid $20 an hour but are asked to bring their own shovels.

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. 

 

We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie.

 

But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. 

 

As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.”

 

Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member

 

A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024.

 

This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country.

 

Thank you for your support!

 

P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




What Was Seen Floating Near US Shore Shows How Powerful the Storms Currently Raging Across America Truly Are
NFL Playoff Ticket Prices Plummet Hours Before Game Time - History in the Making
Missing Sailors Confirmed to Be Navy SEALs Lost During Boarding Mission
Tired? It's Probably Your Pet's Fault, Study Shows
Beloved 'Days of Our Lives' Star Bill Hayes Dies
See more...

Conversation