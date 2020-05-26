SECTIONS
Lifestyle
Print

'Seinfeld' and 'Star Trek' Actor Richard Herd Has Passed Away

Richard HerdGabe Ginsberg / Getty ImagesActor Richard Herd has passed away at the age of 87. (Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images)

By Amanda Thomason
Published May 26, 2020 at 3:02pm
Print

Richard Herd, known best for his role as Mr. Wilhelm on “Seinfeld” and his appearances in three “Star Trek” shows, has passed away at age 87.

According to The Wrap, a source confirmed that the actor and artist died from “cancer-related causes” in his Los Angeles home. His family was with him at the time.


Born in Boston, Massachusetts, on Sept. 26, 1932, Herd almost didn’t live to have his spot on the screen.

“I had osteomyelitis, a serious bone infection, and almost didn’t survive,” Herd told The Patriot Ledger in 2015. “I became ill in second grade and went to the Cotting School, as it’s now known, in Lexington, for young people with various ailments.”

TRENDING: COVID Survivor Was Banned from Flying Trump Flag To Thank POTUS, New Tribute Is Much Better

“I was in and out of Boston Children’s Hospital. Lying there, month after month, you become very stoic. It really stimulated my imagination, and I think actually helped me later as an actor.”

As he grew up, he adopted a normal routine, picking up a job to help pay for his interest in sports.

“I had a paper route for The Brockton Enterprise,” he added. “I delivered to over a hundred houses, through rain, shine or snow. On your bike on a snowy winter’s day, it could be pretty freaky, but I loved it because it helped pay for my first baseball mitt.”

By 6th grade, Herd was in a school play, and at 19 he began studying art and acting. He began to get parts in film and television, which eventually led to his involvement with both “Star Trek” and “Seinfeld.”

“‘Seinfeld’ was one of the best jobs I ever had,” he said. “It got me a tremendous amount of recognition and still does because it plays all the time.”

He ended up playing George Costanza’s New York Yankees supervisor, Mr. Wilhelm.

But according to Herd, he was worried he might not have gotten the job based on something he said on his way out of the audition.

“It was easy. It was fun. It was very inviting,” he said. “And as I left, I turned around and said, ‘Look, I have to tell you this. I hope it doesn’t make a difference, but I’m a Red Sox fan.’ And they all threw their scripts at me. The next day they said, ‘Come on out and play with us.'”

RELATED: Reality TV Star and Pro-Wrestler Hana Kimura Dead at Age 22

“He was always doing things that never got done and always going over to Mr. Steinbrenner and apologizing to him,” Herd said of his character in a 2016 interview, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Some days, he had clear days, other days he didn’t. He was very vulnerable. He had an odd sense of humor … He was way out there on occasion. I’ve taken a few trips out there, so I know all about it.”

Even when people wouldn’t recognize Herd’s name, they would recognize him.

“I stopped at towns along the way for directions to the local junkyards,” Herd said in 2015. “People would stare at me and ask, ‘Aren’t you an actor? Weren’t you on ‘Seinfeld’?'”

Artistically inclined, Herd was also known for his paintings, jewelry designs and musical talent. According to the Chicago Tribune, he is survived by his wife, Patricia Crowder Herd, and his children Erica, Alicia and Rick.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







'Seinfeld' and 'Star Trek' Actor Richard Herd Has Passed Away
Video: UPS Driver Stops What He's Doing To Fix American Flag Tangled in Wind
Wife Snaps Photos of Husband's Attempts To Make the Bed for First Time in 45 Years
Watch: Woman Rents Cherry Picker To Sing to Seniors for Memorial Day
After Massive Bidding War, 'Some Good News' Sells to ViacomCBS But Krasinski Will No Longer Host
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×