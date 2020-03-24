Sen. Cruz Shreds Dems for Exploiting Coronavirus Emergency Relief Bill To Push Partisan Agenda

The Democrats never miss a chance at partisan hackery, even at the expense of the American people.

Luckily, Republican leaders like Texas Sen. Ted Cruz aren’t going to let this manipulation go unchecked.

In a shocking move on Sunday, Democrats in the Senate decided to block the coronavirus relief package despite bipartisan support for the bill leading up to the procedural vote.

In a Senate speech on Monday, Cruz passionately ripped into his left-wing colleagues for stuffing the measure full of irrelevant items.

“What the hell do the emissions standards on airplanes have to do with thousands of people dying and millions of people out of work in the Coronavirus epidemic?” Senator @tedcruz is right – what the hell do they have to do with saving American lives?

pic.twitter.com/ewewquEPnB — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) March 23, 2020

TRENDING: Newt Gingrich's Question for Biden Exposes Obama Admin's Undeniable Role in N95 Mask Shortage

“What are they pushing for? Changing the emissions standards on airplanes,” Cruz said.

“Mr. President, what the hell do the emissions standards on airplanes have to do with thousands of people dying and millions of people out of work in the coronavirus epidemic?”

He went on to excoriate the Democrats’ other demands.

Do you agree with Sen. Cruz? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (1456 Votes) 0% (3 Votes)

“The Democrats are pushing wind and solar tax credits. Mr. President what in the hell does a windmill have to do with this crisis?”

The answer is nothing. Absolutely nothing.

DNC Senators merely sought to leverage the suffering of the American people to push for their half-baked “Green New Deal” policies.

It isn’t only environmental policies that Nancy Pelosi and her colleagues are now pushing for.

The Daily Caller reported that Pelosi had previously attempted to include abortion funding into the bill as well.

RELATED: Ted Cruz Backs Trump Up with Blistering Shot at Sotomayor: 'An Arsonist Complaining About' Fire Trucks

If the Democrats actually took this epidemic seriously, they would simply pass the bill to help the American people as quickly as possible.

After that, they could negotiate for additional policies.

Instead, they are going to use the American people’s physical and economic suffering as tools at the bargaining table.

Cruz’s comments are a much-needed ray of truth amidst the Democrats’ constant lies and obfuscation.

His remarks on their intentions could not have been more accurate.

“The famed quote from Rahm Emanuel, President Obama’s chief of staff, ‘never let a good crisis go to waste,'” Cruz said. “Sadly, we’re seeing the embodiment of that cynical approach right now.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.